Former Jazzman Finding NBA Footing with Wizards
On October 15th, 2022, the Utah Jazz cut Jared Butler after his rookie season. The move came during the consequential 2022 offseason, which saw the Jazz completely overhaul their roster and usher in a rebuild. It surprised many, myself included, when the Jazz decided to waive Butler after using the 40th pick on him just a year prior.
After bouncing around between the G-League and the NBA over the past two seasons, Butler seems to have finally found his footing with the Washington Wizards. He’s averaging 7.1 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 rebounds per game on an efficient 48.7% on field goals and 36.8% from behind the three-point arc. Impressively, he’s doing this in just over 11 minutes per game.
Butler is a player that the Wizards value. After unsuccessfully trying to trade guaranteed salary over the summer, Washington had to waive and hope they could retain the 24-year-old. Fortunately for them, he was able to come back on a two-way contract and has played well when given the opportunity.
After leading Baylor to the National Championship and earning the honor of Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, Butler slid out of the first round in the NBA draft due to health concerns. At the time this was viewed as a huge break for the Utah Jazz, who were ecstatic to get Butler.
As a rookie on a team with championship aspirations, Butler played sparingly. With the offseason moves the Jazz made, it seemed he’d have an opportunity to develop on the team. That was not in the cards.
With too many players and ultimately only 15 roster spots, the Jazz had a decision to make between Butler and Leandro Bolmaro, another young guard that the Jazz acquired as part of the Rudy Gobert trade. They opted to keep Bolmaro, which the team waived within months. Bolmaro hasn’t played in the NBA since.
Butler finding his footing in the NBA as a score-first guard is a nice story. He was a promising young player who Jazz brass seemed excited for. Unfortunately, he got lost in the shuffle and had to work his way back up through the G-League for his next opportunity.
It’s a warning tale for a Jazz team that has many talented young players that they’ll need to make a decision on in upcoming years. It’s impossible to bat a thousand, but the Jazz will need to choose and develop their guys wisely.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!