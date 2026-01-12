The Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers have each revealed their injury reports for their upcoming contest to start the new week, where the Jazz have a pair of starters listed on their side leading up to tip-off.

Here's the full injury report outlook for both the Jazz and Cavaliers.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League - Two-Way)



AVAILABLE* - F Ace Bailey (left hip flexor; strain)



PROBABLE - C Jusuf Nurkic (left first MTP; sprain)

Two names that stick out for the Jazz: Ace Bailey and Jusuf Nurkic, both of whom have a chance to suit up for the action being listed questionable and probable, respectively, but for now, still have their status up in the air.

Bailey has been out of the Jazz lineup for seven of their past eight games as he's been dealing with his lingering hip strain. Head coach Will Hardy had considered the top-five rookie day-to-day earlier in the week, and now, he could have a chance to return on the road in Cleveland.

“Yeah, it's still day to day," Hardy said of Ace Bailey's injury. "You know, he felt like he could go in OKC, and then after his first two shifts, we didn't love how he looked moving, he didn't love how he felt, and so we don't want to put him in a position that hurts him. So we're taking it day by day. He's working really hard."

UPDATE: Ace Bailey as been upgraded to available, via the Jazz.

Dec 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) reacts to a call during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Nurkic, the Jazz's starting center, is also listed among those in question vs. the Cavaliers, but based on his probable status, signs point towards the veteran big man being good to go after missing four of the past six games, and allowing Utah to get additional size back into their rotation that was desperately needed in their latest 55-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

One player who's not among those in the injury report for the Jazz, though, is star forward Lauri Markkanen, hinting that he'll be reactivated following a one-game absence due to rest against the Charlotte Hornets, and will have an opportunity to show out on the road against his former team.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

OUT - F Dean Wade (knee)



OUT - F Max Strus (foot)



OUT - G Chris Livingston (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - F Luke Travers (G-League - Two-Way)

The Cavaliers will be down a couple of rotational players against the Jazz, as Dean Wade is sidelined due to a knee injury, and Max Strus, still awaits his season debut after recovering from a broken left foot.

As for Cleveland's top four stars, though, including former Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell, all of them appear to be healthy and ready for their first of two matchups against Utah this season, and will try to continue their climb up the Eastern Conference following a rocky start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Cavaliers falls at 5 p.m. MT, where for Utah, they'll hope for better results than what their latest 55-point blowout showcased.

