Insider: A Clarkson & Sexton Trade Would 'Surprise No One'
After a summer of rumors and uncertainty, the Utah Jazz re-signed their best player to a massive 5-year contract. Now that we know Lauri Markkanen can call Salt Lake City home for the foreseeable future, what's next on Utah's agenda?
One big storyline heading into training camp will be minute distribution among the rookies and veterans. In the past, Jazz head coach Will Hardy has played the veterans over the rookies to start the season. It's a strategy that adds wins to the bottom line, but is that in the best interest of a team in the midst of a rebuild?
After the trade deadline last season, Hardy pivoted to a more player-development approach, but the damage had already been done. Despite losing 17 out of their last 20 games, the Jazz finished the year with the eighth-best lottery odds.
So, is Utah going to change its approach? Do some of the veterans get traded sooner rather than later? The subject arose when ESPN NBA Insider Tim MacMahon joined ESPN 700 The Drive with Spence Checketts.
"What’s interesting is one of Will Hardy’s strong philosophies has been saying no free minutes. How do you define free minutes? I don't know, but I think for the real player development and for the youthism of player development, especially the guards need to play a lot. So, what does it mean for [Jordan] Clarkson? What does that mean for [Collin] Sexton? Look, it would surprise nobody if one, even both of those guys get traded at some point during the season." -- Tim MacMahon ESPN
It's no secret that rumors have been circulating around Clarkson for some time now. However, a combination of a contract that's not team-friendly and a sub-par 2023-24 season has made it challenging to move the former Sixth Man of the Year. Utah may have to take on a negative asset, considering his trade stock has been trending in the wrong direction.
Sexton is another story. Here's a player who was arguably Utah's MVP last season. He has two years left on his contract and is barely entering his prime at only 25 years old. The jury is still out on whether Utah's brain trust sees Sexton as part of the future, but we should get answers by the end of the year.
The other question Jazz fans should be getting answers shortly, which MacMahon addressed, is regarding minute distribution. MacMahon shared his thoughts on the possibility of the veterans taking a backseat to the youth movement.
"I don't think you can make decisions based on haste. Is John Collins going to be upset? Because To be honest, who cares if John Collins is going to be upset? If this thing gets turned around in the next couple of years, he's very unlikely to be a part of it." -- Tim MacMahon ESPN
Catering to the veterans helps nobody in a rebuild. Collins and Clarkson deferring minutes to Taylor Hendricks, Bryce Sensabaugh, and Cody Williams should be the norm. The 2025 NBA draft class has the potential to be one of the best ever, and maximizing the odds of landing a face of the franchise talent and player development should take top priority.
The oddsmakers see Utah winning about 30 games this season. If that happens, the Jazz will have mismanaged the 2024 season. The one-foot-in and one-foot-out approach hasn't worked in the past. Whether Utah changes its start-of-the-season strategy will be the biggest storyline going forward.
