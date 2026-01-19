Two New Players Appear on Jazz-Spurs Injury Report

The Utah Jazz could be dealing with a handful of absences on their side of the equation as they take on the San Antonio Spurs, looking to avoid what would be their fourth loss in a row on the road in Texas.

Here's the full injury report landscape for both the Jazz and Spurs rolling into their matchup.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - F Lauri Markkanen (illness)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League - Two-Way)



QUESTIONABLE - G Isaiah Collier (right quadriceps; contusion)



QUESTIONABLE - G Brice Sensabaugh (illness)

The clear big name out of the Jazz is none other than star forward Lauri Markkanen, who will miss his third straight game due to an illness, and will thus sideline him for the 10th game of the regular season.

It's no surprise that the Jazz are looking to be as conservative as possible surrounding the playing status of their star forward, considering Utah is focused on converting their top-eight protected draft pick later this offseason, and ensuing the tank for better odds in the summer.

However, it's also worth noting that Markkanen can only miss seven more games in the regular season before being ineligible for end-of-season awards after putting together one of the better campaigns of his career. It remains to be seen what his total games played will be out of 82 once the season comes to a close, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see that total drop down to less than the league's 65-game minimum.

Dec 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Jazz also have two of their regular rotational players newly in the mix on their injury report as well. Isaiah Collier is questionable with a quad contusion that could leave Utah without their backup point guard, while Brice Sensabaugh is dealing with an illness that also puts his status up in the air; one of the team's most impressive bright spots through the first half of the season.

If the Jazz are without either of those two next to Markkanen, the responsibilities will be even further heightened for third-year guard Keyonte George on the offensive end, who would not only be without his number-one scoring option in Markkanen, but also their primary backup one and their sixth man.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

OUT - F Devin Vassell (adductor)



OUT - G David Jones Garcia (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - F Harrison Ingram (G League - Two-Way)



OUT - G Stanley Umude (G League - Two-Way)

As for the Spurs, they'll be down one key component of their lineup–– forward Devin Vassell, who will be sidelined with an adductor injury, and shorten San Antonio's wing depth just a smidge.

However, as for their budding guard trio of DeAaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle, as well as the one and only Victor Wembanyama, they'll all be healthy and ready to go in San Antonio, which will make a tough mountain to climb for this young Jazz squad on the road in order to put an end to their latest losing streak.

