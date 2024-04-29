Jazz Haul in Rudy Gobert Trade Starting to Unfold
Last week, we looked at where the haul in the Donovan Mitchell trade is trending for the Utah Jazz. Now, let’s examine what is happening with the assets that were received in the Rudy Gobert exchange with the Minnesota Timberwolves. First, let’s revisit what Utah received in the trade.
• Malik Beasley
• Patrick Beverley
• Leandro Bolmaro
• Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022 Draft)
• Jarred Vanderbilt
• 2023 first-round pick
• 2025 first-round pick
• 2026 pick swap
• 2027 first-round pick
• 2029 first-round pick
Now that we’re two years removed from the trade, what Utah received is becoming clearer. Beverly was traded for Talen Horton-Tucker, and Bolmaro is no longer rostered. The ‘THT’ experiment never panned out, and will very likely be suiting up in a different uniform next year.
Beasley and Vanderbilt helped Utah land the Los Angeles Lakers' 2027 first-round pick, while the 2023 first-rounder that Utah received was Keynonte George. So, the trade looks more like this for Utah at present.
• Walker Kessler (No. 22 pick in 2022 Draft)
• Keynonte George
• 2025 first-round pick
• 2026 pick swap
• 2027 first-round pick
• 2029 first-round pick
• 2027 Lakers first-round pick (top 4 protected)
The exchange looked like a landslide victory for Utah in the first year. The Timberwolves lost in the first-round of the playoffs, and Kessler appeared to be on his way to becoming Utah’s starting center of the future.
However, what a difference a year makes. Kessler hit a sophomore slump, and the Timberwolves are coming off the heels of sweeping the Phoenix Suns, and Gobert is a big reason why. The Timberwolves dominated when Gobert was on the court in their four wins. In fact, Gobert finished the series with a +62 net rating.
Also, the future first-round picks that Utah will be receiving are trending in the wrong direction. The selections will come from a franchise in the playoff conversation for the foreseeable future.
This team isn't relinquishing any lottery picks as long as Anthony Edwards is rostered and healthy. Edwards is signed through the 2028 season and could very well be employed by the Timberwolves long after that. When Utah receives the last pick in 2029, Edwards will only be 27 years old.
The silver lining for Utah is they may have gotten its point guard of the future in the deal. The Jazz selected George with Minnesota’s 16th overall pick in the 2023 draft. That said, it’s still too early to declare Utah the winner because of one pick with potential.
So, there’s still a lot of basketball left to be played before declaring a winner. At this stage, it could end up being a scenario in which both teams have no regrets. The Timberwolves made an all-in move that put them in a position to win a championship. Utah wasn’t making any progress with Donovan Mitchell paired with Gobert, and cutting bait was the only option at that time.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and .
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!