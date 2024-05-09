Rudy Gobert Comment Calls Jazz Legacy Into Question
With ex-Jazzman Rudy Gobert securing his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, the debate on whether he’ll be a part of the NBA Basketball Hall of Fame can be put to bed. Despite the lack of respect he gets around the league, he’s a true difference-maker on the court and is deservedly making headlines.
Gobert appears to be happier than he’s ever been as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He spoke about his experience with the team he was traded to after winning his award.
“From day one, I felt that, I felt some love from everyone in this organization," Gobert said. "Everyone embracing me, and when things didn’t go as smooth last year, they never doubted me. You know, they kept showing me love every day. Pushing me to be better every day, and you know, I really appreciate that."
I think it’s fair to say that most Utah Jazz fans still root for Gobert despite him playing for a division rival. However, with the Timberwolves getting exposure on the national stage and now the favorite to win the Western Conference, it does beg the question: When it’s all said and done, will NBA fans around the world remember Gobert as a member of the Jazz or Timberwolves.
Gobert is locked up to remain a Timberwolf through the 2026 season, and there’s a good chance he will stick with Minnesota when it’s time to renew. That’s not a guarantee, but Gobert did take less money to stay in Salt Lake City rather than testing the open market. Gobert spoke on the matter when he signed his last contract with the Jazz in 2020.
“I decided that I didn’t want to ask for the supermax," Gobert said. "For me, it was important to show to the organization [Jazz] and to show to the team that it wasn’t about the money.”
Unless the Timberwolves trade Gobert, there’s a real chance he spends 7-8 years in Minnesota. Gobert spent nine seasons in Utah, and in six of those, they made the postseason. The furthest Gobert ever got was the second round, and he finished playing 49 games in the playoffs as a member of the Jazz. In comparison, he’s played 10 postseason games with Minnesota, but that could change drastically moving forward.
If the Timberwolves get to the finals this season, he could easily surpass what he did in Utah regarding playoff games played by the end of his current contract. But more importantly, the whole world will be watching. Gobert will get more exposure playing aside All-Star guard Anthony Edwards than he ever did playing with Donovan Mitchell. Now, this isn't a slight to Mitchell, but with players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant nearing the end of their careers, it could be Edwards becoming the new face of the NBA.
This means more nationally televised games during the regular season and a spotlight on Gobert that he never saw in Salt Lake City. The way it's trending, his legacy as primarily being remembered as a Jazzman is in real jeopardy.
At the end of the day, Jazz fans should be happy for the former fan-favorite. Gobert never wanted to leave Salt Lake City, and he was hardly the reason the team that had so much potential got split up. Gobert has never bad-mouthed the team that drafted him back in 2013.
Also, does it really matter in the grand scheme of things? The blockbuster trade between the Jazz and Timberwolves is trending to be one of the rare occasions that both franchises came out winners. Utah needed to hit the reset button while Minnesota is going to be in the conversation of winning a championship for the duration of Gobert's contract and beyond.
It's a safe bet that Gobert's number will be hanging in the rafters of the Delta Center one day. I'm still rooting for the Timberwolves to go all the way this season, and wouldn't that be something if Gobert ended up getting a ring alongside ex-Jazz players in Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker this year? Stay tuned.
