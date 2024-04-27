Jazz G Jordan Clarkson Reveals Career Goals Moving Forward in NBA
Now arriving at the conclusion of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, it marks the end of Utah Jazz G Jordan Clarkson's fourth full year with the franchise and tenth-year pro.
He's been a staple of the team since his arrival in mid-2020, and while his time might be coming to an end in Salt Lake City this summer as a potential trade sits as a possibility on the horizon, he's collected countless memories and stellar highlights during his stint with the Jazz that fans can look back fondly on.
Still, this is far from the last we've seen of JC in an NBA uniform. This season, he showed to have a ton left in the tank as a scorer, playmaker, and spark of energy for the second unit, and whatever team he ends up on for the upcoming 2024-25 year will be lucky to have him.
During his end-of-season press conference, Clarkson was asked what he wants to accomplish as he traverses through the latter years of his playing career, where he expressed his desire to win a ring, alongside potentially some more hardware to put into his collection.
"I mean, it would be nice to win another Sixth Man of the Year," Clarkson said. "But, yeah. Hopefully win a championship and compete for something. All of those things are in the back of my mind as something I do want to achieve. Those two things sound really good, because I know I'll be winning if we're doing that."
Through his career with the Jazz, Clarkson has posted 305 total career games where he's averaged 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists en route to three playoff appearances and of course, his 2021 Sixth Man of the Year campaign.
He'll be entering his age-32 season next year with the ability to put together 15+ PPG on a nightly basis and could end up being a key rotational piece for a contending team. He's entered into SMOY discussions three times throughout his ten years in the league (2018, 2021, 2022), and looks to hope for another crack at the award down the line, whether it be in SLC or elsewhere.
Moving forward into this offseason, looking at what the future holds for the veteran Jazz guard will be one of the more interesting storylines to watch for this Utah roster that continues to traverse their methodical rebuild process.