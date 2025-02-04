Inside The Jazz

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Reacts to Blockbuster Luka Doncic Trade

The NBA landscape got flipped upside down over the weekend.

Jared Koch

Nov 2, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in front of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in front of Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and even the Utah Jazz shook up the league on Saturday night with their three-team blockbuster taking place to swap Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis marking one of the biggest trades in the history of the NBA.

The magnitude of the move had the NBA league buzzing with pure shock, with both fans and players alike.

Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen shared his side of the story of how he heard about the deal going down, and it probably sounds all too similar to how an abundance of NBA fans got word of the move as well.

"I'm about to go to bed, and right before I'm actually going to bed, I just hear my phone starting beeping — that was our group chat," Markkanen said. "So that's how I found out. And obviously, I didn't go to bed, and I'm into social media after that."

Even while in the league, players pay their fair share of attention to social media to keep up with the latest happenings around the NBA. Markkanen and seemingly the Jazz roster is no different, especially in the case of such a wild move like this one.

Utah was even able to stick their hand in the historic deal, bringing in Jalen Hood-Schifino to the roster alongside two second-round picks, all for cash considerations to each of the Mavericks and Lakers.

The Jazz group chat might continue to keep buzzing up until Thursday's deadline at 1 PM MT.

feed

Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News