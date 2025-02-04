Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Reacts to Blockbuster Luka Doncic Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and even the Utah Jazz shook up the league on Saturday night with their three-team blockbuster taking place to swap Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis marking one of the biggest trades in the history of the NBA.
The magnitude of the move had the NBA league buzzing with pure shock, with both fans and players alike.
Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen shared his side of the story of how he heard about the deal going down, and it probably sounds all too similar to how an abundance of NBA fans got word of the move as well.
"I'm about to go to bed, and right before I'm actually going to bed, I just hear my phone starting beeping — that was our group chat," Markkanen said. "So that's how I found out. And obviously, I didn't go to bed, and I'm into social media after that."
Even while in the league, players pay their fair share of attention to social media to keep up with the latest happenings around the NBA. Markkanen and seemingly the Jazz roster is no different, especially in the case of such a wild move like this one.
Utah was even able to stick their hand in the historic deal, bringing in Jalen Hood-Schifino to the roster alongside two second-round picks, all for cash considerations to each of the Mavericks and Lakers.
The Jazz group chat might continue to keep buzzing up until Thursday's deadline at 1 PM MT.
