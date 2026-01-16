Utah Jazz Big Man Named Buyout Candidate to Watch

While much of the talk leading up to the NBA trade deadline will obviously revolve around the deals and swaps to be made around the league, the deadline also becomes an ideal time for the buyout market to start heating up as well––adding finishing touches to the rosters of a few competitive teams, and allowing players to wrap up their expiring contracts a bit early to go hunt for a championship ring.

The Utah Jazz, with a few veterans on their roster, could be a prime team to watch as one that could make a buyout on an expiring deal of theirs. And for ESPN's Kevin Pelton, there's one player who sticks out as the most likely candidate for that outcome after this year's trade deadline pans out, and that's veteran big man Jusuf Nurkic.

"Utah's deadline will likely be relatively quiet, unless it considers a trade involving All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen. Nurkic is the lone Utah starter headed to unrestricted free agency, and his $19.4 million salary makes him a tough fit for contending teams via trade, Pelton wrote.

"More realistically, the Jazz could try to work a buyout with Nurkic, who has averaged a career-high 4.3 assists per game by making plays when opposing defenses trap Utah guard Keyonte George."

Jusuf Nurkic Could Be Buyout Candidate to Watch

With the nature of the trade deadline, there's still a chance that Nurkic finds his way packaged into a deal in the coming weeks to give the Jazz additional assets rather than just becoming a buyout candidate. However, if opposing teams find it too difficult to work out a move for his $19 million contract, then a buyout could very well be the most likely outcome.

During his 32 games played for the Jazz this season following his offseason trade from the Charlotte Hornets, Nurkic has averaged an impressive double-double, averaging 10.4 points and 10.0 rebounds in just over 25 minutes a night, while also being a quality playmaker in the frontcourt by posting a career-high 4.3 assists per game in the process.

Dec 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts after a play against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That's production that, if on the buyout market, would be more than worthy for teams to take a flier on, especially for those looking for size and big man depth once the regular season calendar begins to close in further on the playoffs ahead––with that interest likely becoming even further emphasized if teams can acquire him in a buyout for less than the $19 million he's due on his current contract in Utah.

Nurkic has been a consistent starter for the Jazz up until recently, to where he's now found himself as a DNP for the last two consecutive games, and thus fans the flame to any rumors that may surround his name in the next couple of weeks leading up to early February.

Until the NBA's trade deadline officially hits on February 5th, expect the Jazz front office to poke around the trade market for Nurkic and the collection of other veterans that may reside on their bench for teams that could be interested in bringing their services on. If the right deal comes their way, they might not hold back from pulling the trigger.

