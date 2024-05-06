Jazz Rookie Brice Sensabaugh Sounds Off on Skillset of Luka Doncic
When it comes to watching the best offensive talents in the modern NBA, it's tough to find one better than Dallas Mavericks G Luka Doncic.
Season after season, Doncic continues to post incredible numbers and stellar highlights, remaining as the generator of the Mavericks' new-found success. Since being drafted in 2018, the Slovenian prodigy has increasingly cemented himself as one of the most impressive superstars to watch in league history.
And when asking some players around the league, it seems they would tend to agree. Utah Jazz rookie Brice Sensabaugh is the latest to dish some praise to Luka, crediting his ability on the offensive end to control the game's pace at his own will.
"Some of the greatest players in this league play with a lot of pace," Sensabaugh said during his end-of-season presser. "I like watching Luka Doncic a lot, just because of how he's able to play slow. There's certain other players, like De'Aaron Fox, who's able to fly down the court and still make those reads. I think, on the offensive end, seeing a lot of those towers down in the paint, you've got to make decisions quicker. I think Luka does a good job of using his eyes for deception to kind of give them a little more of a window."
This season, Luka has been one of the best scorers in the NBA, averaging a league-best 33.9 points per game, along with 9.2 assists and 9.8 rebounds. The Mavericks also finished the regular season with a top-ten offensive rating and pace, proving the impact Doncic has to facilitate this offense at an efficient rate.
Sensabaugh then dished what he's learned and attributed to his game from watching a talent like Doncic, voicing that his decision-making has to be virtually picture-perfect while on the floor.
"I learned for me, just to go at your own pace, but the decisions you make have to be very sharp," Sensabaugh said. "If you have any indecision, it's probably best to get off the ball. Decisions have to be quick, and they have to be accurate."
If Sensabaugh can inherit a bit of Luka's tendencies ahead of next season, we could be in for a dangerous year two. He's already entered the league as a notably gifted scorer, so adding some of what Doncic brings to the table could truly take the Ohio State alumni's game to the next level.
