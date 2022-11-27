Suns Update Chris Paul's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz are looking to end their three-game skid as they go on the road to play the Phoenix Suns in their second game of a back-to-back and their fourth game in six nights.

Suns' veteran point guard Chris Paul (heel) and shooting guard Landry Shamet (concussion) are listed as out for Saturday night's game. Paul will be missing his ninth straight game, but Phoenix has held its own without the All-Star in the lineup, going 5-3 in his absence, including winning three in a row.

The Jazz haven’t been as good since losing their starting point guard Mike Conley due to a knee injury that occurred against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 19. Utah is 0-3 without Conley and is still searching for the right chemistry that works in its half-court sets.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker received an uptick in minutes in Utah’s 128-119 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, but it appears head coach Will Hardy is going with the hot hand regarding rotation decisions. Utah shooting guards Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are candidates to get more minutes while Conley is on the shelf.

The Jazz will have their work cut out for them, as the Suns have the best record in the league on their home court at 10-1. The bench could be a major factor considering the starters' legs may be on the heavy side, as both teams played games on Friday night. The Suns opened up as a six-point favorite.

Tip-off is 7:00 pm MDT.

