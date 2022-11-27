Skip to main content

Suns Update Chris Paul's Status for Jazz Matchup

The Utah Jazz face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

The Utah Jazz are looking to end their three-game skid as they go on the road to play the Phoenix Suns in their second game of a back-to-back and their fourth game in six nights.

Suns' veteran point guard Chris Paul (heel) and shooting guard Landry Shamet (concussion) are listed as out for Saturday night's game. Paul will be missing his ninth straight game, but Phoenix has held its own without the All-Star in the lineup, going 5-3 in his absence, including winning three in a row.

The Jazz haven’t been as good since losing their starting point guard Mike Conley due to a knee injury that occurred against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 19. Utah is 0-3 without Conley and is still searching for the right chemistry that works in its half-court sets. 

Nickeil Alexander-Walker received an uptick in minutes in Utah’s 128-119 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, but it appears head coach Will Hardy is going with the hot hand regarding rotation decisions. Utah shooting guards Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker are candidates to get more minutes while Conley is on the shelf.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Jazz will have their work cut out for them, as the Suns have the best record in the league on their home court at 10-1. The bench could be a major factor considering the starters' legs may be on the heavy side, as both teams played games on Friday night. The Suns opened up as a six-point favorite.

Tip-off is 7:00 pm MDT.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live-stream podcasts!

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shakes hands with Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) after the game at Chase Center.
News

Jazz Fall to Warriors, 129-118: 2 Winners, 3 Losers

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the third quarter at Chase Center.
News

4 Encouraging Takeaways from Jazz's 129-118 Loss to Warriors

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) reacts to a call against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz HC Gushes Over Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Warriors Loss

By Chad Jensen
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz Must Improve This Key Defensive Metric vs. Warriors

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) fouls Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) while shooting during the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz's Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Pistons Loss

By James Lewis
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks past Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

4 Hard-Truth Takeaways from Jazz's 125-116 Loss to Pistons

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) controls the ball during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz HC Reveals How Hard Collin Sexton Worked for His Career Night

By Chad Jensen
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.
News

Pistons Update Cade Cunningham's Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes