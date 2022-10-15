Skip to main content

Report: Jazz Waive Stanley Johnson Ahead of Roster Deadline

The Utah Jazz brain trust isn’t done making moves

Stanley Johnson of the Utah Jazz was waived Friday night following the team's preseason loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The transaction was first reported by Sarah Todd of the Deseret News.

Johnson was acquired by Utah this summer in the trade involving Patrick Beverley and Talen Horton-Tucker.

The now ex-Jazzman is well-traveled, as this would have been Johnson's fifth team since being drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2015. He has a career average of only 6.3 ppg, but he is only 26 years old, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he were claimed off of waivers

It appears the Jazz haven’t made the final decisions on how the final roster will shape up, but how the game unfolded on Friday night provided some clues.

Veteran Rudy Gay received 19 minutes and has cemented his place in the rotation. Any speculation that he will be waived or bought out can be put to bed.

Point guard Jared Butler had a good game Tuesday night, but that wasn’t enough to be a part of the rotation against the Mavericks. There’s no guarantee that the former 2021 second-round pick will be back. 

Butler’s spot could come down to whether the Jazz see a future with shooting guard Leandro Bolmaro, who only saw action in one preseason game. Still, the Jazz may opt to develop a player that has better size and can play multiple positions.

The last spot will most likely be Cody Zeller or Udoka Azubuike. The Jazz currently have four centers in camp, which means at least one will have to go. 

Do the Jazz go with the veteran who has already hit his ceiling in Zeller, or choose to go down the developmental route with Azubuike?

Jazz fans will get answers soon with the final cut deadline coming on Monday. 

