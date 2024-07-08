Former Jazz PG Leaves to Join Rockets' Summer League Squad
It looks like the Utah Jazz are losing out on one of the members of their backcourt from last season.
According to NBA insider Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Kira Lewis Jr. has agreed to terms with the Houston Rockets to join their summer league training camp in Las Vegas.
Lewis Jr. was traded to Utah at the trade deadline of the 2023-24 year as a part of the Kelly Olynyk deal after spending his past three and a half seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans. The 23-year-old also spent one game with the Toronto Raptors before being sent down to their G-League affiliate.
The former Alabama guard was a lottery pick during the 2020 NBA Draft, selected at 13th by New Orleans. Through 131 games played, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged 5.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 39.7/29.4./84.8 shooting splits.
Now with another shot in Houston, Lewis has an opportunity to cement a spot on the Rockets' 15-man roster before heading into their 2024-25 campaign. It will likely take a strong performance during his summer league stint to find one of those coveted spots, but we've seen crazier things happen around the league during this time.
The Rockets' first game for the NBA Summer League will come on July 12th vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Jazz will kick things off on Monday, July 8th vs. Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies.
