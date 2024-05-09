Oddsmakers Pin Jazz as Potential Suitor for 76ers' Tobias Harris
Entering into this summer's free agency, the Utah Jazz will be among the few teams going into the offseason with a significant amount of cap space to work with. Estimated to have around $40 million open in the bank, it opens the doors for this squad to bring in a couple of worthwhile free agency additions and add veteran talent to this core in Salt Lake City.
And while this year's free agency class isn't historic by any stretch, there are a few names sitting on the market that could be in play for the Jazz. One of those players could end up being Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. He's up for a new deal this offseason after five and a half years in the red in blue and might be looking for a change of scenery.
Considering the Jazz's ample cap room, they're a team who could facilitate signing Harris pretty easily, and it's something sportsbooks have taken note of. In a recent tweet from Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, he showcased that the Jazz are currently the second-most likely team to acquire his services at +450, right behind the San Antonio Spurs at +350.
Both of Utah and San Antonio are young teams with a large amount of money freed up, so the fit of Harris onto their roster is one that makes sense. Other teams such as the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder are also seemingly in the race, sitting next to Harris's current squad in Philadelphia.
While his most recent postseason output against the New York Knicks turned out a bit underwhelming, he's still coming of an age-31 season, posting averages of 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 70 games. Regardless of the playoff noise, Harris could bring a nice impact on both ends of the floor for whatever team he lands.
Given Utah's recent history and their lack of success securing splashes on the free agent market, it's difficult to picture this team having a chance to land a top-tier superstar signing anytime soon. Most players eventually find their way to the bright lights in a big market like New York, Los Angeles, or Miami. However, connecting pieces and complimentary guys like Harris still sit on the table for the Jazz and can be notably solid investments in the ideal scenario.
The Jazz's summer free agency expedition, along with the beginning of their extension talks for Lauri Markkanen, should make for an extremely interesting couple of months on the horizon in SLC.
