On Sunday, it was announced that Quin Snyder has stepped down as head coach of the Utah Jazz after eight seasons. The news was first broken by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"After eight seasons as coach, Snyder simply decided that it's time to step away. Conversations had been amicable with team, relationships still strong, but Snyder has decided to leave after building the Jazz into a perennial playoff contender."

The Jazz seemed to confirm ESPN's report with a tweet thanking Snyder.

Snyder, who’s considered one of the best minds in the game, stepped down on his terms. There was speculation that Snyder might not be on the same page with management about the Jazz’s future, but in a statement released by the team, he said that was not the case.

“At the core, and what drives me every day is our players and their passion for the game, there desire to constantly work to improve and their dedication to the team and the Jazz. I strongly [believe] they need a new voice to continue to evolve. That’s it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it’s time to move onward. I needed time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision.”

The timing of Quin’s resignation comes when the Jazz are also at a crossroads with some big-time personnel decisions. With Mitchell under club control for three more years, one would have to think that any coach coming in would need Mitchell’s stamp of approval, to some degree.

Wojnarowski:

"ESPN Sources: In aftermath of Quin Snyder’s departure as Utah Jazz coach, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is described as 'unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future.'”

The summer of 2022 just got much more interesting for Jazz fans. Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik already had a full plate. We’ll have to wait and see how the dominoes fall.

