6 Head-Coaching Options for Jazz to Consider Post-Quin Snyder

If the rumor mill is right and Quin Snyder exits Utah, who are the Jazz's top options to succeed him as head coach?

The Utah Jazz will likely look very different this fall after yet another disappointing early exit in the playoffs. Those changes could include Utah's head-coaching position.

With Quin Snyder’s contract expiring after the 2022-23 season, there have been no talks of an extension, which has created a lot of rumors and left the Jazz's future feeling uncertain.

The good news is, this offseason presents a strong candidate pool of coaches that could help the Jazz in their pursuit of a championship — if a parting of ways with Snyder happens.

Just a few bigger-name candidates:

Terry Stotts

Doc Rivers

Mike D'Antoni.

Other, less proven, but serious candidates to be considered:

Sam Cassel

Johnnie Bryant

Dell Demps

The success of the small-market Jazz has come from a consistent coaching staff that depends on and excels at player development both in the draft and outside of it. Bringing in a big, well-known name might spike ticket sales and have marginal success in the short term but a Rivers or D’Antoni isn't likely a long-term plug.

Utah needs to invest in its future and give the keys to someone who will continue cultivating a culture of success but also appeal to an era of player empowerment in the league.

With the chemistry issues already present, any of those first three names could possibly create the schematic or locker room changes for Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to succeed. But it's no secret that the two stars aren’t exactly the best of friends and their future with the Jazz, at least together, is uncertain.

For this purpose, the ideal head-coaching option, if a Snyder break-up occurs, is Bryant, who developed so many of Utah's stars from 2014-20, including Mitchell and Gordon Hayward. The current assistant coach of the New York Knicks has proven his strong ability as a “player's coach” paired with his developing players to take on the position.

Bryant seems to gain the respect and loyalty of so many of the players he coaches. In 2017, it was reported that Bryant was a huge consideration for Hayward to stay with the Jazz before he eventually defected from Utah to sign with the Boston Celtics.

More recently, Marc Berman of The New York Post reported the Knicks showed interest last offseason in trading for Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and that Bryant’s presence could be a factor in pushing the six-time All-Star to ask for the move.

Jazz fans want both Gobert and Mitchell to stay together, build a stronger defense, and with it all, a strong team chemistry that will carry their primes to a championship. However, to effectuate that, Utah also needs a strong and consistent locker room presence that it can depend on for the future.

With Bryant’s experience and strong connections across the league, he is a bold, yet smart option as the Jazz look toward the future.

