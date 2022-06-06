Skip to main content

Gut Reaction: What Quin Snyder's Resignation Means for Jazz's Future

Brass tacks.

Quin Snyder is out. 

After eight years as head coach of the Utah Jazz, becoming the second-winningest in team history, Snyder announced his resignation on Sunday. This comes as no surprise in the wake of a flurry of controversial reports regarding his future with the team that kicked up since the 2021-22 season ended in disappointing fashion. 

The suddenness of it came as a bit of shock to fans. But what should be the rational view of Snyder's resignation and what does it mean for the Jazz's future? And perhaps more importantly, what are the Jazz now at risk of losing in the wake of Snyder's departure? 

A Winning Culture

Despite the lack of playoff success over his tenure, Snyder ushered in a winning era of basketball with the Jazz. The past decade was transformational in so many ways for the organization. 

After the resignation of Hall-of-Fame coach Jerry Sloan in 2011, the Jazz had a hard time building a new identity. A strong identity had previously been solidified with Sloan as coach and Larry H. Miller at the ownership helm, presiding over 20 years of winning basketball in Utah.

A Bridge from Old to New

Snyder was the bridge from the old Jazz to the new. This new Jazz was a shared consequence of Ryan Smith coming on as owner, with the vision of building a diverse culture of basketball in Utah. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Snyder shared that vision as a coach while trusting in his players and standing behind them. He established a camaraderie that resulted in so many players across his eight years playing harder and smarter for the Jazz. Players trusted him as the savvy, offensive-minded coach that helped develop, build, and maximize their talents more than they ever had.

Bottom Line

Make no mistake: Snyder’s resignation is a huge blow for the organization. Despite the controversy of the past couple of playoff appearances, Snyder is an excellent coach and one that gave the small-market organization the stability and continuity it needed in its transitional era. 

When it comes to Snyder's resignation, Jazz star Donovan Mitchell reportedly has been described as “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future.” It's no secret that Mitchell and Snyder shared a strong connection and one that helped the young guard develop into the superstar that he is today. 

Mitchell will definitely have large sway over who the next head coach will be, which should keep Jazz fans hopeful, for the time being.

The Jazz will hire a new coach in the coming weeks, among many more changes on the horizon. The team will welcome a new era and build off the culture of success that Snyder helped cultivate. 

Jazz fans should be hopeful and in the meantime, be grateful for the greatness that Snyder brought to this organization. 

Follow Andrew on Twitter @ArembaczNBA.

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder addresses the media prior to a game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Arena.
News

Quin Snyder Resigns as Jazz Head Coach

By Patrick Byrnes12 hours ago
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles the ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
News

Here's How Jazz can Copycat Celtics' Success in 2022-23

By Patrick ByrnesJun 4, 2022
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder reacts during the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
News

Report: No Guarantee Quin Snyder Returns to Jazz in 2022

By J.P. TrumanJun 2, 2022
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Need Exec Danny Ainge to Embrace his 'Trader Danny' Persona

By Andrew RembaczJun 1, 2022
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) passes the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Scotiabank Arena.
News

Rumor Links Raptors' Forward OG Anunoby to Jazz

By Patrick ByrnesMay 31, 2022
Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) controls the ball in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena.
News

3 Internal Upgrades for Jazz in 2022-23

By James LewisMay 30, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts to a call on the court in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Won't Get a Better Opportunity than Now to Trade Away Rudy Gobert

By Patrick ByrnesMay 29, 2022
Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) rebounds during the second half against the Saint Mary's Gaels at University Credit Union Pavilion.
News

Report: BYU Forward Gideon George Will Work Out for Jazz

By Chad JensenMay 29, 2022