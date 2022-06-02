Skip to main content

Report: Jazz Have 'Yet to Secure' HC Quin Snyder for 'Next Year'

Quin Snyder could be on his way out the door.

And you thought things were already spicy this offseason with Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell possibly asking for a trade and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert reportedly telling team brass it's either "him or me" when it comes to the subject of continuing his playing career alongside Mitchell.

Well, now enter head coach Quin Snyder into the fray.

ESPN is reporting that things aren't exactly rosy between Snyder and new CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge and that Snyder could possibly forgo the remaining two years of his contract, next season being guaranteed and 2023-24 season being at Snyder's option.

From ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon: 

"While talks are described as 'good faith' attempts at a resolution that will keep Snyder, discussions with (Jazz) owner Ryan Smith and Ainge have yet to secure the coaches return for next season, sources said."

What's interesting here is that Snyder has grossly underperformed the last two seasons when the playoffs arrived. The Jazz had the best record in the NBA the season prior and failed to get past the second round before losing in the first round to Dallas in this year's playoffs.

Most coaches in this day and age would likely find themselves in the hot seat after struggling when it counted most, but Snyder is seen as one of the best coaches in the NBA and has been linked to possibly joining multiple other teams if he chooses to leave Utah.

"Quin Snyder is one of the best coaches in the NBA," said Jazz general manager Justin Zanik in exit interviews back in April after the Jazz lost 4-2 to the Mavs. "There is no other partner I would rather have as a coach and as a leader of our players and as a partner in our front office than Quin Snyder."

Coming off his eighth season in Utah, Snyder is the third-longest tenured coach in the NBA and has a 372-264 record during the span.

The ball now is seemingly in his court if he wants to make next season his ninth in Utah, and the Jazz are reportedly letting him take his time in making a decision if wants to stay. Snyder is coming off recent hip replacement surgery and seems to be in no rush to make a decision about his future.

That, along with changes sure to come with the Mitchell/Gobert relationship seemingly fractured, will make for an interesting next couple of months in Utah.

