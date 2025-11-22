Kings Catch a Break as Two Nuggets Starters Ruled Out

The Sacramento Kings have lost eight straight games and are in for another tough matchup tonight against the Denver Nuggets, but they got some decent news in the latest injury report. The Kings will continue to be without Domantas Sabonis, but with the recent return of Keegan Murray, they will be relatively healthy otherwise.

Murray had 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in 32:48 minutes off the bench. It will be interesting to see if he comes off the bench again or starts now that he's gotten a game under his belt.

Kings' full injury report

Nov 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Outside of Sabonis, all of the Kings' main roster is available against the Nuggets. All three two-way players, Dylan Cardwell, Daeqwon Plowden, and Isaiah Stevens, are with the Stockton Kings for the night.

With Sabonis' injury, there's questions of if Cardwell will get more run as a defensive-minded center. He's hasn't played with Sacramento though since he got the surprise start against the Milwaukee Bucks. But even in that contest, he played just the first five minutes and wasn't seen again.

Cardwell will likely need more time to develop in the G-League, but could get another oppportunity soon.

Nuggets injury report vs. Kings

Nov 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Julian Strawther tonight, which is a huge boost for the Kings.

Gordon, especially, has killed the Kings over the recent years due to his size, strength, and athleticism. Sacramento just doesn't have the size to match up with both him and Jokic, and the Nuggets are one of the best teams in the league in hunting for mismatches.

In the first matchup this season, he finished with 20 points and 7 rebounds, and in the second contest, had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. The Nuggets are still a tall and lengthy team, but Gordon is a huge key to their success.

And Braun is another player who does a little bit of everything for Denver. He's averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 49.5% shooting from the field and 21.4% from three. Much like Gordon, though, he's performed well against the Kings in the first two matchups this season, with 21 and 12 points in the two games, respectively.

Even with the injuries, the Kings will have to find a way to slow down Jokic, something that is much easier said than done. They face an uphill battle at 3-13, going against the 12-3 Nuggets.

