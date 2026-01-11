Kings vs. Rockets Injury Report Lists Two All-Star Centers

The Sacramento Kings are just one loss away from matching their longest losing streak of the season, as the struggling team has yet to win a game in 2026. Now, they head into a matchup against the star-studded Houston Rockets, posing a very challenging matchup for them as they are likely to face their eighth straight loss.

The Kings have been dealing with several key injuries throughout the season, most notably to star center Domantas Sabonis. The three-time All-Star has already missed 24 straight games, and with no return in sight, the Kings will continue to be in trouble. To make matters worse, standout forward Keegan Murray is now sidelined for multiple weeks.

Kings' injury report vs. Rockets

Missing Sabonis is already bad enough, but Murray is arguably the Kings' most important player because of what he is capable of defensively. As the team's unanimous best defender, the league's third-worst defense will only get worse with Murray sidelined. The Kings' full injury report:

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Dennis Schroder - OUT (league suspension)

Of course, the Kings are already shorthanded enough with Sabonis and Murray sidelined, and a three-game suspension for Dennis Schroder certainly does not help.

The NBA announced on Saturday that Schroder would be suspended without pay for three games for a post-game confrontation with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic in the hallway of Crypto.com Arena in late December.

Lakers star Luka Dončić was the player Kings guard Dennis Schröder sought out in the hallway for a confrontation following a Dec. 28 contest, league sources tell @NBAonPrime, @NBATV. Schröder will begin serving 3-game suspension tomorrow. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 11, 2026

Sure, this is not what the team wanted to hear, but this will open the door for other guys to step up and make a difference.

The Kings have already beaten the Rockets once this season, in a nail-biting one-point overtime victory. However, Murray and Schroder both came up huge for Sacramento in that game, so their absences on Sunday night will certainly be felt as the Kings try to repeat that success.

Rockets could be without star center

While the Kings have their backs against the wall, the Rockets are dealing with a key injury that could have a huge impact on Sunday's game. Rockets' All-Star center Alperen Sengun is dealing with an ankle sprain that has already sidelined him for three straight games, and could potentially keep him out for a fourth. The Rockets' full injury report:

Alperen Sengun - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Tari Eason - OUT (right ankle sprain)

Fred VanVleet - OUT (right knee ACL repair)

Jan 1, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Sengun has been incredible this season, averaging 21.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game to help lead the Rockets to a 22-13 record. Now, with a co-star in Kevin Durant next to him, the Rockets will be a very dangerous team in the playoffs, although their regular season has not been as successful as they would have hoped.

Not to mention, the Rockets have lost two straight games with Sengun out of the lineup, and if he is not able to return for Sunday's matchup, they could be on the brink of a third consecutive loss, even though the Kings do not seem like a team capable of beating them.

With both teams potentially without their All-Star center, this matchup between the Kings and Rockets could certainly get interesting, and Sacramento could have a chance to snap their dreadful losing streak.

The Kings and Rockets are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Sunday.

