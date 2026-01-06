Kings Lose Another Starter on Injury Report vs. Mavericks

The Sacramento Kings are now sitting at 8-28 on the season after losing five straight games. The worst part? They still have yet to see their lineup at full strength through 36 games. The Kings have battled through numerous injuries, most notably to star center Domantas Sabonis, who is now set to miss his 22nd consecutive game.

The Kings are now heading into a home matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, who have also battled through injuries and sit in a similar boat as the Kings at just 13-23 on the season.

Not only are the Kings playing without Sabonis for Tuesday's game, though, as starting forward Keegan Murray is now dealing with another injury.

Kings rule out Keegan Murray vs. Mavericks

The Kings have ruled out Murray for Tuesday's game after he left their last outing with an ankle injury, putting Sacramento down two starters again. The Kings' full injury report:

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

This now marks Murray's third injury of the season. The standout forward missed Sacramento's first 15 games after undergoing offseason thumb surgery, then had a two-game absence in late December with a calf strain. Now, the Kings have to hope that this ankle sprain does not sideline him for multiple games.

On paper, Murray makes a huge difference on the court, but the Kings' outcomes have not been much different with or without him. With Murray in the lineup, the Kings have a 4-15 record, compared to a 4-13 record when he is sidelined. Of course, though, the Kings should have a better shot at winning with him on the floor.

This season, Murray has averaged 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game with 42.9/27.2/78.9 shooting splits. Murray's offensive output has been pretty inconsistent, but his defensive impact is enough to make him one of Sacramento's most valuable players. It will be unfortunate for the Kings to be without Sabonis and Murray on Tuesday, but they should still have the firepower to pull off a win.

It's also worth noting that two-way center Dylan Cardwell is listed as available for Tuesday's game, getting called up from the G League, and could earn his tenth career NBA appearance as a rookie.

Mavericks' injury report vs. Kings

While the Kings have ruled out a pair of starters, the Mavericks are dealing with some notable injuries of their own. Most notably, the Mavericks continue to play without star point guard Kyrie Irving, who is recovering from a torn ACL. On top of that, Dallas' frontcourt has taken a hit with injuries to Dereck Lively II and PJ Washington. The Mavericks' full injury report:

Kyrie Irving - OUT (left knee surgery)

Dante Exum - OUT (right knee surgery)

Dereck Lively II - OUT (right foot surgery)

PJ Washington - DOUBTFUL (right ankle sprain)

Washington left Dallas' last game early with an ankle injury, similar to Murray, and will likely miss Tuesday's game. While the Kings are banged up, the Mavericks' injuries will certainly give Sacramento a chance to pick up a win.

These two teams faced off in late December, when Murray was sidelined, and the Kings managed to escape with a six-point win. The Kings undoubtedly have an opportunity to repeat that success on Tuesday, but will need some big performances from veterans DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to secure the win.

The Kings and Mavericks are set to tip off in Sacramento at 8:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday night, where the Kings will look to snap a dreadful five-game losing streak.

