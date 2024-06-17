2 Free Agent Forwards the Kings Must Target
After coming one win short of a trip to the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Sacramento Kings are expected to make moves this offseason to better prepare themselves for a competitive Western Conference. With limited assets to make trades and a strict budget for free agency, the Kings must make strategic maneuvers this summer.
The Kings have a non-taxpayer mid-level exception worth nearly $13 million available, which they will likely use to bring a valuable, but inexpensive, free agent to Sacramento.
After a disappointing season from Sacramento's forward depth, the Kings could upgrade their wings by finding a better pairing for Keegan Murray or a more trusting backup. Here are two free agent forwards who could be perfect fits for the Kings.
SF Kelly Oubre Jr.
After signing a one-year minimum deal with the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason, 28-year-old Kelly Oubre Jr. is set to hit the open market again. Oubre played a pivotal part in Philly's success this season, averaging 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game to show the league his worth.
Oubre will certainly earn himself a raise this offseason, which the Kings can provide. The 6-foot-7 wing has proven to be a force on both ends of the court, with his only apparent weakness being an inconsistent jump shot. Shooting just 32.7 percent from deep throughout his career, Oubre makes his living on offense inside the arc.
Trading for Chris Duarte last offseason has not panned out for Sacramento and their only reliable backup forward has been Trey Lyles. By signing Oubre, the Kings could experiment with a starting duo of Oubre and Murray to bolster their improved defense or bring Oubre off the bench as a much-needed spark.
PF Obi Toppin
While the Indiana Pacers will do everything in their power to retain Obi Toppin this offseason, the young forward will be a hot commodity on the market. Toppin is entering restricted free agency, meaning the Pacers will be able to match any offer for Toppin, but this should not stop a team like the Kings from trying to get him.
After spending his first three seasons with the New York Knicks, Toppin was shipped to Indiana where he had a career year. The 26-year-old former NCAA National Player of the Year averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game with 57.3/40.3/77.0 shooting splits.
Despite being in a limited role with Indiana, Toppin has proven he is much more than a high-flyer and should expect a raise this offseason. While Sacramento would have to do some convincing to get Toppin to choose the Kings, the talented forward could earn a starting spot and be a great fit to round out the first five.
After taking Domantas Sabonis and Chris Duarte from Indiana, Toppin could be the next Pacer to become a King.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!