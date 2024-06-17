2 Free Agent Forwards the Kings Must Target

Obi Toppin is the first qualified player in NBA history to shoot 70+ percent from two and 40+ percent from three for a season



He was 230/326 (70.6%) on twos and 102/253 (40.3%) on threes in his first season with the Pacers



(h/t @stathead / @bball_ref)#BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/H1qPplFs3S