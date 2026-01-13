Kings Face Harsh Reality With Big Keon Ellis Decision

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Sacramento Kings coming into the season was what the future of Keon Ellis would hold. He finished last year as the starting guard and was poised for another leap in his fourth season under defensive head coach Doug Christie.

But instead, he's been the talk of the town as his minutes have been up and down, and he's been in and out of the lineup throughout the year. All signs have been point towards a breakup between the Kings and Ellis, and ESPN1302's James Ham spoke about it on The Insiders with James Ham & Kyle Madson, and said that it is almost assuredly going to be the case as the trade deadline approaches.

"Once the Kings decided to just pay him $2 million instead of $10 or $12, that did a lot of damage between him and the organization. And even if there were potential promises made about what we'll take care of you as soon as we can, which isn't until February 9th, that became a big deal. But then as the season's worn on, and he hasn't been playing consistently, and felt kind of left out, it's like at this point, you have to trade him because he is not signing back. He's not signing on February 9th and he's not signing this offseason. He's going to leave, almost assuredly."

That's a strong statement that means the Kings absolutely need to trade Ellis before the February 5th trade deadline. It's been reported that nearly half the league is interested in him, and the Kings are asking for a first-round pick. Even if it's a late first-rounder or future pick with protections, Scott Perry needs all the assets he can get.

If he's able to get either another young flyer in an unproven player or a first-round pick, he should jump on the opportunity, especially as Ellis appears to be on the outside looking in from a rotational standpoint as well.

Ellis is averaging 5.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 17.6 minutes per game. It's definitely decreased production for him, but that's to be expected with a drop in minutes. What stands out is the drop in efficiency as well, as Ellis is shooting 38.6% from the field and 36.0% from three.

He's had some moments this season where he catalyzes a run for Sacramento, but those moments have been fewer and further between than in years past. Many thought Ellis would be a perfect fit in Christie's defensive game plan, but while Ellis has been great in the passing lanes as always, he's been getting beaten off the dribble more than a defender of his notoriety should be.

It could be that Ellis' defensive style doesn't match what the Kings are running. Ellis is a high-risk, high-reward defender who feasts in passing lanes and gets his hand on the ball.

In year's past, we've seen the Kings excel when Ellis is on the floor, but so far this season, they have a -14.1 net rating when he's on the court. That could be just because the whole team doesn't make sense, but the results haven't matched the hope this season.

Perry has a lot of work to do, but if the Kings are indeed set to lose Ellis during the offseason, moving him in a trade should be at the top of the list. Thankfully, moving him with half the league interested and at just $2.3 million this season, Perry should be able to find a taker before Ellis is lost for nothing.

