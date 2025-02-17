2x NBA Dunk Contest Champion Responds to Ja Morant's Challenge
While the Sacramento Kings lost speedy point guard De'Aaron Fox in a three-team deal, they wrangled in a high-flying guard to take his place. 11-year veteran Zach LaVine is the newest scorer on Sacramento's roster and he knows a thing or two about getting to the rim.
When he entered the NBA, LaVine was a highly-touted prospect thanks to an incredible vertical leap of 41.5 inches. After starting his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, LaVine participated in two NBA dunk contests in 2015 and 2016. He won both, showing off his hops on national television.
Now, a decade later, the dunk contest has seen a decrease in popularity among higher-paid stars. Younger players are taking over the game, making stars reconsider their decision to sit on the sideline.
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant posted on X saying "[Mac McClung] might make me decide to dunk again" before inviting LaVine and fellow dunker Aaron Gordon to the party.
LaVine and Gordon are considered the peak of the dunk contest and would certainly be show-stoppers in next year's competition. Morant previously said it would take a one million dollar prize to participate, an amount that's 10x the current prize money ($100,000).
Over the past few years, LaVine, Gordon, and Morant have been the culprits of multiple poster dunks. If the Association wants more eyes on the dunk contest, upping the prize money would be a good strategy to entice the star players.
LaVine responded to Morant's post saying he's considering a return to the big stage.
Via Zach LaVine: "Thinking I might have too again...."
If their posts come true, Morant and LaVine alone would be instant must-watch television. The two would be more than capable of going dunk-for-dunk and making judges truly think about who deserves the title.
With 3-time winner Mac McClung defending his title, nothing would be guaranteed. At the end of the day, LaVine dunking the ball is fun to watch. Why not give the fans one last show?
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!