Warriors Could Turn to Trade With Kings After Jimmy Butler Injury

The Sacramento Kings have been rumored to be a top trade destination for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga since the offseason, and now could be their time to make a move.

Warriors star Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL in their win over the Miami Heat on Monday, sidelining him for the season. This is devastating for both the Warriors and the 36-year-old star, and now the franchise could get desperate ahead of the trade deadline as they still look to compete for a title with Steph Curry and Draymond Green while they can.

This could lead the Warriors right into trade discussions with the Kings, and the two sides could find a way to swap Kuminga for six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan to fill Golden State's new void. ESPN's Shams Charania brought up the idea of DeRozan being a potential fit for the Warriors now.

"Does a player, say DeMar DeRozan, does that fit the bill of what the Warriors could need without Jimmy Butler? But one way or another, the Warriors are about to find out where they stand with Jonathan Kuminga this season."

Could the Kings trade DeRozan to the Warriors?

DeRozan, 36, is a well-respected veteran around the league who has proven he can still score at a high level in year 17. This season, DeRozan is averaging 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field, 35.9% from three-point range, and 87.4% from the free-throw line.

Of course, the Warriors could simply turn to Kuminga to fill the void in Butler's absence, but Charania reports that the relationship between the young forward and head coach Steve Kerr is "fractured beyond repair," resulting in him demanding a trade from the team when he became trade eligible on January 15th.

DeRozan is an interesting fit for the Warriors, and likely the exact player they are looking for. The Warriors will be searching for a veteran scorer who can take some pressure off Curry. DeRozan's contract expires at the end of next season, making this a short-term commitment, but one that would elevate their title chances now that Butler is sidelined.

DeMar DeRozan in the last 5 games:



— 22.4 PPG

— 2.8 RPG

— 5.6 APG

— 1.4 SPG

— 56.9 FG%

— 87.5 FT%

— 65.1 TS%



What would this trade look like?

The biggest thing stopping a Kuminga-to-Sacramento trade has been the Warriors' disinterest in Malik Monk, but if the trade is centered around DeRozan instead, things could definitely change.

A DeRozan-for-Kuminga swap would include a salary filler from the Warriors' side to make it legal, potentially De'Anthony Melton, while a three-team trade is certainly still in the cards to get these players moved.

The Kings have made it clear that they want Kuminga, and giving up DeRozan in the process could be the opportunity they are looking for to shed some salary and get younger.

