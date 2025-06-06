All-American Guard Gets Honest About Pre-Draft Workout With Kings
On Friday, the Sacramento Kings hosted another round of pre-draft workouts with some highly-touted prospects. Headlining the group of prospects was St. John's star RJ Luis.
Luis, 22, is coming off an incredible junior year under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with 43.9/33.6/74.7 shooting splits. Luis capped off his junior campaign by being named Big East Player of the Year and a consensus All-American, and is now a projected second-round pick in this year's draft.
Luis talked to the media after his pre-draft workout in Sacramento on Friday.
"It was good," Luis said about his workout. "Very competitive, aggressive, fast-paced, up and down. It was really just competitive. I think it was a great group, we had a lot of energy."
Luis was also asked about what he brings to the table as a player and what he showed in his workout.
"Really just who I am and what I've been doing throughout my collegiate career, how I've been developing as a player," Luis said. "Just showing my versatility and my ability to play on both sides of the floor... I just say I'm an all-around hooper. A go-getter. Very competitive, just trying to find any way to win. And just very versatile."
If the Kings are looking for a lengthy wing with guard skills at the 42nd overall pick, Luis is likely to be on the board and could be a valuable player to take a chance on.
During his media session, Luis admitted that he needs to improve his three-point shooting, which is a main reason why he is not a first-round talent, despite all of his other strengths. Still, Luis remains an intriguing prospect, especially to keep an eye on at pick 42.