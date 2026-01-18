Kings' Four-Game Win Streak Could Do More Harm Than Good

The Sacramento Kings are finally winning games! Wait, is that a good thing?

Just over a week ago, the Kings were sitting in last place in the Western Conference with a dreadful 8-30 record. Of course, things were horrible in Sacramento, but on the bright side, they were trending in the right direction with the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery.

The Kings were in the conversation to have the best odds to land the first-overall pick in this year's draft, which was getting fans ready to start conversations about who they want between Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cam Boozer. What happened next, though? The Kings strung together an incredible four-game winning streak.

The Kings managed to beat the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards in consecutive games, improving their record to 12-30.

Last four Sacramento Kings games.



vs. Rockets: won by 13

vs. Lakers: won by 12

vs. Knicks: won by 11

vs. Wizards: won by 13



It is the second time in the last 20 years they've won 4 straight games all by at least 11 points. Their franchise record is 5. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) January 17, 2026

The tank is failing

Many fans were ready for the team to enter tank mode, and it seemed like they were trending in that direction. Now, the Kings have the fourth-worst record in the NBA, and are just a couple of more wins away from dropping out of the lottery's top five entirely.

Of course, teams are always trying to win, but this Kings team is not making the playoffs. At this point, losing serves them better than winning. In the NBA, it is much better to be at the bottom of the standings than to be in no man's land fighting for a play-in spot.

Not only have the Kings won four straight games, but they have all been dominant wins. The smallest margin of victory for the Kings during their four-game win streak was 11 points against the Knicks. This has been a completely different team than what we saw in the first 38 games of the season.

Wins will only come easier now

The Kings went through the first half of their season with the NBA's toughest schedule and significant injuries to Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray. The Kings have yet to put a full-strength product on the floor this season, but with Sabonis returning from a two-month absence, they are one step closer.

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Now, with the league's easiest remaining schedule and their health trending in the right direction, winning will only come easier for the Kings.

The trade deadline has the potential to change everything for the Kings, and if they want to get back into tank mode, they will likely get rid of their veterans. This four-game winning streak could change their mindset ahead of the trade deadline, potentially giving them some hope that this core group can win together, but they still need to focus on their long-term future.

So, not only could this recent success ruin their odds of landing a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but it could give the franchise the idea that they do not need to make major changes to the roster, when in reality, they do.

The Kings' next test will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, where they will have the chance to extend their winning streak to five games.

