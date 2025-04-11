Jonas Valanciunas Makes Interesting NBA History After Kings News
For the second consecutive year, the Sacramento Kings are locked into the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, but they are certainly hoping to have a better outcome this season.
Last year, the Kings eliminated the Golden State Warriors in the first play-in game, but were then sent home by the New Orleans Pelicans with the final playoff spot on the line. This season, the Kings are locked into the ninth-place vs tenth-place game once again, but they may have a secret weapon.
When the Kings were eliminated last season, Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas dropped 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks to help take New Orleans to the playoffs. But, the Kings acquired Valanciunas from the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline, getting one of their biggest weaknesses on their side.
Valanciunas will be making a trip to the play-in tournament once again, as he actually has an unbelievable amount of experience in the play-in.
The NBA play-in tournament has now been around since 2020, and Valanciunas has played in every tournament since its creation. The veteran center is now set to play in his sixth consecutive play-in tournament, far more than any other player. Valanciunas is already the all-time leader in points and rebounds in play-in history.
Of course, the Kings do not want to be stuck in the play-in tournament, but having Valanciunas could be a game-changer. While Valanciunas having this much play-in experience may not help as much as the Kings would hope, the veteran center will still be making a huge difference regardless.
Since the Kings traded for him, Valanciunas is averaging 8.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game while shooting 53.4% from the field, becoming the backup big man that Sacramento needed behind Domantas Sabonis.
The Kings are already locked into a play-in matchup against the Dallas Mavericks to decide who moves on to face the loser of the seventh-place versus eighth-place matchup, but Sacramento still has something to play for with two games remaining.
As it stands, the Kings are one game ahead of the Mavericks, so they could potentially clinch home-court advantage for the play-in game on Friday night if it falls in their favor.