Warriors' Win Over Suns Decides Kings' Postseason Fate
Despite a disappointing season, the Sacramento Kings got some good news on Tuesday night. While the Kings would have preferred to finish in a top-six seed in the Western Conference, at this point, they may have to settle for being content with the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
On Tuesday night, the sputtering Phoenix Suns took on the resurgent Golden State Warriors. The Warriors ultimately left Phoenix with a dominant 133-95 win, as the Suns’ loss now guarantees the Kings will finish no lower than tenth place in the West, officially punching their ticket to the play-in.
The Kings appear destined to play the new-look and injury-depleted Dallas Mavericks in the No. 9 versus No. 10 matchup, with both teams out of reach of the eighth seed but well ahead of the Suns. One bright spot is that the Kings own the tiebreaker with the Mavericks, having gone 3-0 against them in the regular season.
The Kings are currently one game ahead of the Mavs, with both teams still having three games left to play. That means the Kings only have to win two of their final three games to clinch the ninth seed. If the Mavs were to lose at least one of their final three games, then the Kings would have to win only one of their final three games to clinch the ninth seed.
Getting the ninth seed would be crucial if the Kings have any hope of surviving the play-in tournament, as they would get to play at home. However, the Kings have not consistently utilized home court advantage, with an even 19-19 record at home this season.
The winner of the No. 9 versus No. 10 game would play the loser of the No. 7 versus No. 8 game for the final playoff spot and a chance to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. The Kings finished ninth last season, defeating the Golden State Warriors at home handily, before losing away to the New Orleans Pelicans to crush their playoff hopes.
The Kings' final three games are against the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns, all at home. Dallas’ final three games are against the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, both at home, and they conclude their season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies.