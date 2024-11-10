Kevin Durant Receives Injury Update for Suns vs. Kings
Kevin Durant suffered a calf strain ahead of the Phoenix Suns' game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. The 18-year veteran will be evaluated in two weeks to determine his future status.
The Suns star has averaged 27.6 points per game on 55.3% shooting from the field along with 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Playing at an extremely high level, Durant's presence will be missed for Phoenix, especially heading into a Western Conference matchup against Sacramento.
Durant suffered his injury in a 114-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, the Suns' first loss of the season. Phoenix sits atop the conference with an 8-1 record in a great start to the new NBA season.
The Kings have lost their last three matchups against Durant and may have caught a bit of a break with his injury news. With the superstar forced to the bench, Royce O'Neale or Grayson Allen could be the next man up for the Suns. Last season, the Suns went 5-2 in games where Kevin Durant did not play and one of those two losses was against the Kings.
In that game, Kings superstar De'Aaron Fox dropped 34 points in a 114-106 victory. For the Suns, Devin Booker stepped up by dropping 28 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. In another matchup without Durant, Booker will likely have full control of the offense as they look to take down the Kings in Phoenix.
