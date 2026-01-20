Where Kings Stars Finished in NBA All-Star Voting

To minimal surprise, the Sacramento Kings did not have any players voted to be an NBA All-Star starter this season, and nobody on the roster is expected to be selected as a reserve either. However, just like most players in the league, a few of their stars at least received some All-Star attention from their peers and fans.

The NBA All-Star voting consists of three categories: player voting, fan voting, and media voting. No Kings player received any votes from the media, but fans and players gave them some love.

Russell Westbrook

Westbrook, a well-respected veteran across the league, finished the highest in All-Star voting of any Kings player. The future Hall of Fame point guard raked in ten player votes, tied for the 44th most in the Western Conference, and 111,100 fan votes, which is the 34th most in the conference.

Russell Westbrook over the last 4 games:



22.5 PPG

7.8 APG

4.0 RPG

55.2% FG

51.7% 3P

34.5 MPG



Russ is hooping. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YazdXMiImf — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 19, 2026

It is no surprise that Westbrook got plenty of love from the fans, as he ultimately finished in 34th place in the West among All-Star starter voting. This season, Westbrook is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, shooting a career-high 36.1% from three-point range. While those are not All-Star numbers, the 37-year-old deserves some respect after nearly being out of the league completely this season.

Since fan votes account for 50% of the total, Westbrook's big fanbase got him some well-deserved attention.

DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan finished right behind Westbrook in overall All-Star voting, finishing as the 37th-highest vote getter in the West. The 36-year-old forward finished with 17 player votes, the 25th most in the conference, and 59,460 fan votes, which is the 49th most.

another one for the record books 👑



DeMar DeRozan passes Kevin Garnett to become 22nd on the all-time scoring leader list. pic.twitter.com/wT9JjVSI9Q — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 15, 2026

DeRozan is another well-respected veteran and potential future Hall of Famer, which is why he got some attention from his peers in the All-Star voting. This season, he is averaging 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field. Again, those are not All-Star numbers, but the veteran forward has been doing all he can to keep this struggling Kings team afloat, and deserves some respect for that.

Zach LaVine

LaVine is a much more interesting case because he actually could have made an All-Star case if he stayed consistent throughout the first half of the season. However, he finished with ten player votes and 41,337 fan votes. The two-time All-Star finished 49th overall in West voting.

Zach buries it from three 🏹 pic.twitter.com/FhI6UmiUFk — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 15, 2026

LaVine has had his ups and downs this season, but at this point, he is averaging 19.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. After a very rough stretch for the star guard, LaVine is finding his rhythm again, but it is still nothing like when he started the season with five 30+ point outings in his first six games.

Other notable Kings

Domantas Sabonis undoubtedly would have gotten more attention if he had not been sidelined for two months, but he still finished with one player vote and 32,977 fan votes.

Dennis Schroder also finished with one player vote, while racking in 24,857 fan votes.

Precious Achiuwa is certainly the biggest surprise, as even though he finished with just 6,522 fan votes, he racked in 11 player votes, the second most of any Kings player.

Keegan Murray is another player who could have gotten more attention without injuries, but ultimately finished with three player votes and 9,693 fan votes.

Kings rookie Maxime Raynaud also got three player votes, but finished with 8,289 fan votes.

Overall, the Kings will not be getting any All-Star bids this season, and some of these players listed might not even be in Sacramento by the time All-Star weekend rolls around. Still, though, at least some of their veterans got some well-deserved respect from their peers and fans.

