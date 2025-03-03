Kings Add Center Depth, Sign Familiar Face Skal Labissiere to 10-Day Contract
With Domantas Sabonis set to miss at least a week of action, the Sacramento Kings signed a familiar face for additional depth at the center position, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Kings signed Skal Labissiere to a 10-day contract.
Labissiere was selected 28th in the 2016 draft by the Kings and spent two and a half seasons in Sacramento before being traded to Portland. The 28-year-old hasn't played in the NBA since the 2019-20 season, but has spent the last two seasons with the Stockton Kings, Sacramento's G-League affiliate.
In 20 games with the Stockton Kings this season, Labissiere averaged 16.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks in 28.2 minutes per game, shooting 58.8% from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc.
Labissiere has had a journeyman's career throughout the NBA and G-League, with this being his third 10-day contract with the Kings since 2023.
With Jonas Valančiūnas filling in as the starting center while Sabonis is out, Trey Lyles will likely get the backup center minutes, making it unlikely for Labissiere to get on the court. But he provides another option for Doug Christie and the Kings if foul trouble or injuries wreak havoc on the Kings.
Standing at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Labissiere would allow the Kings to go bigger at backup center if they so choose, compared to Lyles as the small-ball center option. While not a lockdown defender, Labissiere's 1.3 blocks per game in the G-League could help the Kings on defense, an area they've struggled with since the trade deadline.
