Kings Announce Injury Updates for Star Duo Before Clippers Game
The Sacramento Kings have won five of their last six games, building up a hot streak even with a couple of lingering injury concerns. The Kings are coming off a huge win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, even though they were missing two starters.
The Kings were playing without All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis and star guard Malik Monk in Friday's win, and now the franchise has released injury updates for the two key starters before facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
"Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk is advancing in his return-to-play plan. He has been cleared for on-court activity and completed an individual workout today. He will be listed as out versus the LA Clippers on Sunday, March 9. Further updates will be provided as necessary," the Kings announced about Malik Monk.
"Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis is making progress in his return-to-play plan. He has been cleared for on-court activity and completed an individual workout today. He will be out for the next two games and re-evaluated on Tuesday, March 11. Further updates will be provided as necessary," the Kings announced about Domantas Sabonis.
Sabonis has been sidelined since he suffered a left hamstring strain in last week's win over the Houston Rockets, but the Kings have been surprisingly good without him. Veteran center Jonas Valanciunas has stepped up in place of Sabonis and has been incredible.
With Monk sidelined, standout guard Keon Ellis takes his starting spot, but many fans have been screaming for that change to be made regardless. Of course, the Kings take a massive hit with Monk and Sabonis sidelined, but the team has shown they can perform at a high level regardless.
The Kings face the Clippers on Sunday on the road but will be without both of these stars. Missing two starters will be tough against a divisional opponent, but the Kings have certainly proven they are capable of pulling off the road win without them.
