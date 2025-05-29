Kings Announce Pre-Draft Workout with Son of Former NBA All-Star
The Sacramento Kings have had some incredible players come through the franchise, especially through the late 1990s and early 2000s. Guys like Jason Williams, Chris Webber, Peja Stojakovic, and more were joys to watch, but one of the weirdest feelings as a sports fan is then being able to watch the children of former players become professionals.
Peja Stojakovic's son, Andrej, is making a name for himself in the college basketball world, and now another former King is getting his son to the next level. On Wednesday, the Kings announced that they would be hosting the son of another former King for a pre-draft workout.
There are some other interesting names on the list, but the one that stands out is Jabri Abdur-Rahim, son of former King Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Shareef, who is now the president of the G-League, played his final three seasons in the NBA with Sacramento after playing for Vancouver (now Memphis), Atlanta, and Portland.
With Atlanta, Abdur-Rahim made his first and only All-Star appearance in the 2001-02 season. Shareef averaged 21 points and 9 rebounds per game that season, which was his first season in Atlanta after five in Vancouver.
Even though Shareef was winding his career down when he got to Sacramento, he still had some solid numbers off the bench for coach Rick Adelman. One of the greatest moments of Shareef’s Sacramento tenure was when he single-handedly kept the Kings in Game 2 of the playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs in 2006.
Jabri is roughly the same size as his dad at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, but the major difference is in their play styles. Shareef was more of an interior scorer while Jabri is much more of a shooter.
Jabri shot roughly 36% from three the last two seasons for both Georgia and Providence, off of six and four attempts per game, and right around 88% from the line both seasons. While 36% isn’t anything to write home about, 88% from the line is a good sign that Jabri can be a solid shooter at the next level. He had a bit of a down year with Providence, where his scoring dropped about five points per game, but he had some major flashes while at Georgia.
In high school, Jabri was named Mr. Basketball after his junior season, where he led Blair Academy to the New Jersey Prep A state championship. Unfortuantely, injuries would sideline Abdur-Rahim most of his senior season, where he was only suited up for two games.
A top 40 ESPN recruit, Jabri picked Virginia as a freshman before transferring to Georgia after one season. Injuries also kept him from reaching his full potential in his last year of eligibility, but his stature as a former Gatorade Player of the Year and his NBA pedigree must have piqued the interest of Scott Perry and B.J. Armstrong.
As for his fit on the Kings, he’s a wing with a jumpshot, and Sacramento could use some more shooting and size after they ended the 2024-25 season 19th from three-point range. While shooting and size are absolutely vital for the Kings going forward, I came across a few plays that I believe are the reason the Kings are bringing Jabri in for a workout.
Below, Jabri dives on a loose ball to force a jump in a tie game with 12 seconds left, gaining possession for Providence. This kind of effort, which his fellow Friar, Devin Carter, also brings game after game, is what Sacramento needs more of next year.
It remains to be seen if Jabri will be drafted, but it’s great to see the son of a former King have a shot at following in his father’s footsteps.