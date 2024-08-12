Kings Guard Named 'Best Kept Secret' Heading Into 2024-25 NBA Season
The Sacramento Kings unlocked a beast in two-way guard Keon Ellis after he earned key minutes in a number of strong appearances last season.
The 24-year-old out of the University of Alabama went undrafted in 2022 but opted to sign a two-way contract with the Kings. Now, two years later, head coach Mike Brown has discovered a new weapon in his rotation who can clamp up the NBA's biggest stars.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently named Ellis as the "best kept secret" on the Kings entering the new season, a title that fits him perfectly. After starting only 21 games towards the end of last year, Ellis made himself known in Sacramento but hasn't reached that level of national fame.
A 6-foot-8 wingspan gives Ellis versatility on the floor that was previously unseen in Brown's rotation. His long arms close out any separation, causing disruption for opposing offenses.
Offensively, Ellis was still able to carry some weight despite the absence of guards Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter down the final stretch. His three-point shot came in clutch multiple times and could be seen as a "bonus" to his defensive capabilities according to Hughes.
If the 24-year-old shoots anywhere near as well as he did a year ago, when he canned 41.7 percent of his 2.9 triple tries per game, it'll be a huge bonus. Ellis' true value will be as a defensive force capable of hiding his teammates' weaknesses.- Grant Hughes, B/R
The rest of the Kings' squad is offensive-minded, which could land Ellis some serious minutes. A trade that sent Davion Mitchell out of Sacramento means Ellis is one of the only defensive-minded players left on the roster.
Fans caught on to Ellis' impact early and called for the guard to start as soon as Huerter went out. Opposing players then had to deal with "Ellis Island", a place where all buckets slowly die out.
Expect Ellis' defensive impact to be seen nationally this year, especially if he earns starting minutes. A boost in confidence along with a healthy season will be the keys to success for Ellis this year.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!