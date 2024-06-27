Kings Trade Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov to Raptors, per Report
The Sacramento Kings have had a busy offseason already, signing Malik Monk to a four-year contract worth $78 million and selecting Providence standout Devin Carter in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft. On the verge of the second round, the Kings shook up the roster even further.
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Sacramento traded Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, and the No. 45 pick in the draft to the Toronto Raptors. In return the Kings received Jalen McDaniels. Kings reporter Sean Cunningham additionally noted that Sacramento was sending a 2025 second round pick from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the deal.
Mitchell was selected at No. 9 in the 2021 NBA draft and quickly became part of the team's regular rotation due to his defensive prowess. His offensive game remains a work in progress, however. The 25-year-old averaged 5.3 points per game while playing just over 15 minutes per contest, both of which are career-low numbers. Mitchell is entering the final year of his rookie contract and will make $6.5 million in 2024-25.
Vezenkov, meanwhile, joined Sacramento from overseas ahead of the 2023-24 season and struggled to consistently stay on the floor for Mike Brown. He appeared in 42 games last year and averaged 5.4 points per contest. Vezenkov showed off what was supposed to be his signature skill, shooting, by posting a 37.5% shooting average from beyond the arc but only took 2.9 attempts per game. The Bulgarian forward is entering the second season of a three-year deal worth $20 million.
The Raptors are taking a swing at finding a rotational home for both players without giving up much. McDaniels played only 10.8 minutes per game for a Toronto team that struggled mightily down the stretch, averaging 3.4 points in 50 games played. He is slated to make $4.5 million next season in the final year of the two-year contract he signed with the Raptors.
Ultimately, as Wojnarowski later pointed out, this trade was about finances for the Kings. By getting out of both Mitchell and Vezenkov's contracts the team is out of the luxury tax. It also opens up a roster spot; the Carter selection put the team at maximum capacity.
The Kings got what they wanted and it's great business for Toronto, who picked up an extra draft pick and a pair of useful (if flawed) players for a player who was on his way out of the rotation. A solid deal all-around.