Buddy Hield Hilariously Blamed Jimmy Butler for His Weird Game 1 Wardrobe Malfunction

Andy Nesbitt

Buddy Hield wore the wrong shorts at the start of the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Timberwolves.
Buddy Hield had an awkward moment early in the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Timberwolves as he was seen wearing the wrong shorts and had to be pulled from court in a move that led to the Warriors being assessed an early timeout.

How could something like that happen in a NBA playoff game? Hield spoke about it after the victory and playfully put the blame on his teammate and good friend, Jimmy Butler.

"Jimmy switched it out," Hield said with Butler sitting next to him at his postgame press conference. "That was Jimmy's fault. Jimmy switched it out, and that's what happened. So I was looking for my shorts and I thought it was the right ones. He said, 'Yo, put these on.' "

"That's what you're going with?," Butler said with a shocked tone.

"Yeah, I'm going with it was Jimmy's fault," Hield said. "His locker's next to my locker. I was looking for my shorts. I put them on, they look just alike. Got a fine for it. So it's cool, but it's Jimmy's fault. Blame Jimmy."

Here's that funny moment:

Hield was able to bounce back and score a team-high 24 points in the win. Butler was right behind him with 20 points.

With Stephen Curry likely out Game 2 with a hamstring injury, these two guys are going to have to carry the Warriors again. Hopefully Hield can pick out the right shorts next time.

Andy Nesbitt
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

