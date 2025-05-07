Buddy Hield Hilariously Blamed Jimmy Butler for His Weird Game 1 Wardrobe Malfunction
Buddy Hield had an awkward moment early in the Warriors' Game 1 win over the Timberwolves as he was seen wearing the wrong shorts and had to be pulled from court in a move that led to the Warriors being assessed an early timeout.
How could something like that happen in a NBA playoff game? Hield spoke about it after the victory and playfully put the blame on his teammate and good friend, Jimmy Butler.
"Jimmy switched it out," Hield said with Butler sitting next to him at his postgame press conference. "That was Jimmy's fault. Jimmy switched it out, and that's what happened. So I was looking for my shorts and I thought it was the right ones. He said, 'Yo, put these on.' "
"That's what you're going with?," Butler said with a shocked tone.
"Yeah, I'm going with it was Jimmy's fault," Hield said. "His locker's next to my locker. I was looking for my shorts. I put them on, they look just alike. Got a fine for it. So it's cool, but it's Jimmy's fault. Blame Jimmy."
Here's that funny moment:
Hield was able to bounce back and score a team-high 24 points in the win. Butler was right behind him with 20 points.
With Stephen Curry likely out Game 2 with a hamstring injury, these two guys are going to have to carry the Warriors again. Hopefully Hield can pick out the right shorts next time.