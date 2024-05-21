Kings Meet with 10 Top Prospects at NBA Combine
The Sacramento Kings hold the 13th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, and after the conclusion of the Draft Combine, the Kings have begun to get an idea of who they will be selecting in the late lottery. Many experts and fans claim this year's draft class is one of the weakest in recent memory, but there is no doubt the Kings will be able to find a game-changer at 13.
Fox40's Sean Cunningham reports that the Kings met with ten players at last week's combine, including UCONN Huskies C Donovan Clingan, Tennessee Volunteers G Dalton Knecht, Duke Blue Devils G Jared McCain, Baylor Bears G Ja'Kobe Walter, Colorado Buffaloes F Cody Williams, and French phenom C Alex Sarr.
While the Kings must know a handful of those players will not fall to the 13th pick, like projected first-overall pick Alex Sarr and projected top-five pick Donovan Clingan, they are preparing for every possibility by meeting with these prospects.
A few of the prospects named would be phenomenal fits in Sacramento, as Cody Williams could be the top player on the Kings' board for this draft. The Sacramento native, Jared McCain, is one of the most sought-after prospects by Kings fans this year, as bringing the talented sharpshooter home would make him an immediate fan favorite.
There will be a handful of talented prospects available at the 13th pick, and Sacramento getting a taste of who their favorites are is a great sign that they will get the game-changer they are looking for.
