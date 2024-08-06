Kings Running Out of Time to Trade for NBA All-Star
After hearing a plethora of rumors about a potential Lauri Markkanen trade this offseason, the Sacramento Kings are unlikely to make a move as time runs low.
The Utah Jazz forward has the opportunity to "essentially remove himself from the trade landscape until next summer" if he wishes (via Jake Fischer | Yahoo Sports). If Markkanen waits until this Wednesday to sign a contract extension in Utah, the team would be unable to trade him until after the 2024-25 season.
Markkanen has buzzed around various camps in the NBA, but all talks have died out for the 2023 Most Improved Player. His words reveal that he doesn't want to leave Salt Lake City, saying that he and his family love to live there.
Another question behind a Markkanen move is what the Kings would have to offer for him. The team already made a big move for DeMar DeRozan and they don't have too many more pieces that can be used in a deal for a big name player. With the Kings' front office unwilling to move Keegan Murray (and for good reason), the next best option to send in a trade would be guard Kevin Huerter.
Picks would have to be included to make any deal a fair one, but the Jazz aren't in need after receiving massive hauls for superstars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The needs simply don't match up between the two teams.
From the outside, it appears that the Kings are comfortable with the roster they have now. DeRozan's presence can undoubtedly influence the team along with rookie guard Devin Carter once he returns from injury. This offseason can be considered a success by Kings fans if their 2022-23 form brings them to the forefront of the Western Conference.
