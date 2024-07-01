Kings Receive Jazz Star Lauri Markkanen in Mock Trade
Aside from re-signing Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk, the offseason has been underwhelming so far for the Sacramento Kings. However, after being linked with trades for Alex Caruso, Zach LaVine, Kyle Kuzma, and Brandon Ingram, a new name has emerged as a potential trade target for Sacramento, which could propel the Kings into title contention.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports that Utah Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen is likely available, stating “The teams negotiating with the Jazz do think there’s a good chance they’re going to move him.” The Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, and Oklahoma City Thunder have reportedly shown interest in a trade for the 27-year-old from Finland. Will the Kings get in on the Markkanen sweepstakes?
It’s no secret the Kings are in the market for an upgrade at the forward position. After “running it back” in the 2023-24 season, the Kings lost in the play-in tournament and failed to make the playoffs despite finishing the regular season with a respectable 46 wins. Kings General Manager Monte McNair may feel now is the time to go all-in on a player like Markkanen to complement All-Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Lauri Markannen is coming off another great season in which he averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2 assists per game while shooting a blistering 39.9% from three.
Here is a mock trade that could send the Utah All-Star to Sacramento:
Kings receive:
Lauri Markkanen
Jazz receive:
Devin Carter
Chris Duarte
Trey Lyles
2028 FRP unprotected
2030 FRP unprotected
2025 2RP
The Jazz may want to move off of the Finnish sharpshooter considering his age, 27, would not fit the timeline of their current rebuild and the fact that he only has one year left on his contract and would expect a large extension.
Building a trade package for Markkanen would be tricky, as the Jazz will almost certainly want fan favorite and budding star Keegan Murray included in the deal. But Kings GM Monte McNair has shown no hesitation in the past to trade fan favorites in order to improve the roster.
It will be interesting to see what the Kings do to improve their roster between now and the start of the 2024-25 NBA season in October.
