NBA Fans React to DeMarcus Cousins Suspension After Fan Altercation
Former Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was suspended for the remainder of the season in the Puerto Rican basketball league after a wild fan altercation.
Cousins, who plays for the Guaynabo Mets, was filmed arguing with a fan who was sitting courtside in the fourth quarter of a game. Cousins proceeded to rub his hand around his genitals before sticking it in front of the fan's face, which prompted an angry reaction.
Cousins was ejected from the game for his actions and was later handed a suspension for the rest of the season. The Guaynabo Mets are currently 9-18 through 27 games of regular season play in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN).
As he was walking off the court, Cousins was heckled further by fans. One fan even decided to throw his beer onto Cousins' head, prompting an angry response from the former four-time All-Star.
Basketball fans across the world went on social media to react to Cousins' actions. I've included some of the best ones:
"Scratching your balls and making someone sniff it is objectively a great response to a heckler and should be more common." (via @realfromtheboat | X)
"Dude definitely not making back to the league now." (via @TheRealEvanHale | X)
"That DeMarcus Cousins crash out was about to be one for the history books." (via @haterreport_ | X)
"Buddy stood up saw Demarcus Cousins was all of 7 foot and said yeah let me sit my stupid a** back down 🤣." (via @Fartin_Barton | X).
"I’m pulling this out on the closest person next time I airball." (via @jstffgy__ | X)
Fans are split on whether Cousins' actions were warranted. Some feel fans should not be heckling and holding a middle finger to players on the court. Others think that Cousins should be fined for his inappropriate gesture.
Regardless of future disciplinary actions, it's crazy to see a former Kings star make headlines in such a wild way.