Kings Guard Faces Three-Game Suspension for Altercation With Luka Doncic

The Sacramento Kings have already been through the wringer with numerous key injuries and the NBA's toughest schedule, and to say the least, they are not doing themselves any favors.

Kings guard Dennis Schroder has made an impact since moving to Sacramento in the offseason, but he will now miss their next three games. On Saturday, the NBA announced that Schroder will be suspended without pay for the next three games for "confronting and attempting to strike another player." This happened after the Kings' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on December 28th.

"The NBA today announced that Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder has been suspended three games without pay for confronting and attempting to strike another player. The incident occurred approximately 40 minutes following the Kings' 125-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 28 at Crypto.com Arena, when Schroder sought out the player in an arena hallway and initiated the confrontation.

"Schroder will being serving his suspension tomorrow when the Kings host the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center."

The NBA is suspending Sacramento’s Dennis Schröder for three games: pic.twitter.com/gSP2odJEAr — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 11, 2026

Dennis Schroder receives three-game suspension

Schroder, 32, was initially the starting point guard for the Kings after getting sent to Sacramento in a sign-and-trade, but has been more effective off the bench in favor of Russell Westbrook.

So far this season, Schroder is averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc. The veteran point guard has been a highlight for this struggling Kings team at times this season, but they will have to go through their next three games without him.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that Schroder was confronting Lakers star Luka Doncic in the hallway after their matchup, which should not shock many fans after the two were jawing back and forth throughout the game.

Lakers star Luka Dončić was the player Kings guard Dennis Schröder sought out in the hallway for a confrontation following a Dec. 28 contest, league sources tell @NBAonPrime, @NBATV. Schröder will begin serving 3-game suspension tomorrow. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 11, 2026

This is certainly a rare situation in the NBA, but Schroder is paying the price for going after one of the league's biggest superstars. However, it is interesting why it took nearly two weeks for the NBA to decide on Schroder's punishment.

Unless it is because of what teams Schroder will serve his suspension against. The veteran guard will not play against the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and, big surprise, the Lakers.

With the Kings already shorthanded and playing poor basketball, this absence will certainly hurt. Overall, this is a very unique situation, and one that Schroder has done to himself.

Recommended Articles