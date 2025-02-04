Predicting the Sacramento Kings' Rotation After Zach LaVine Trade
The Sacramento Kings are entering a new era after trading away franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox on Sunday to the San Antonio Spurs. Fox was in Sacramento since they drafted him fifth overall in 2017, quickly becoming a cornerstone for the struggling team.
Fox played a huge role in the Kings' breaking their 16-year playoff drought in the 2022-23 season, but as they move on from him, new stars will have to step up in his place.
In return for Fox, the Kings acquired two-time All-Star Zach LaVine, one of the most talented scorers in the NBA. Pairing LaVine with his former Chicago Bulls teammate DeMar DeRozan, star center Domantas Sabonis, and electric guard Malik Monk allows the Kings to continue their playoff push this season.
This new-look Kings squad will be interesting moving forward, but they still have the potential to make some noise toward the end of the season. Here is a look at the projected lineup following the Fox, LaVine blockbuster.
Starters:
G Malik Monk - 34 minutes
G Zach LaVine - 35 minutes
F DeMar DeRozan - 36 minutes
F Keegan Murray - 36 minutes
C Domantas Sabonis - 37 minutes
Bench:
G Keon Ellis - 24 minutes
F Trey Lyles - 20 minutes
G Devin Carter - 10 minutes
F Doug McDermott - 8 minutes
Key reserves:
F Isaac Jones, C Alex Len, G Sidy Cissoko
The Kings acquiring Zach LaVine and Sidy Cissoko while sending out De'Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, and Jordan McLaughlin is certainly an interesting swap, but the Kings could make it work. Malik Monk will likely take on Fox's point guard role, although their new-look backcourt is now the best defensively.
It would be great to see interim head coach Doug Christie experiment with Keon Ellis in the starting lineup, but he should play a significant role on the team regardless. With Huerter sent away, backup forward Doug McDermott will likely see increased opportunity as a shooting spark off the bench.
The Kings have obviously made some significant changes, but their new-look lineup has tons of potential to continue to win games this season.
