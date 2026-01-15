ESPN Insider Reveals the Kings Star to Watch Before NBA Trade Deadline

The Sacramento Kings are expected to be a busy team ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 5th, and while Malik Monk is reportedly no longer being shopped, they have a few other big trade candidates.

Stars like Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan are all potential trade targets across the NBA, but who is the Kings player to watch for ahead of the deadline? ESPN's Kevin Pelton believes that Sabonis is the "player to watch" in Sacramento, and claims that the three-time All-Star could be the top big man on the trade market.

"If Anthony Davis isn't a realistic trade candidate, Sabonis could become the best big on the market -- depending on his return to the court. Sabonis is attempting to rehab a meniscus tear without undergoing surgery and hasn't played since Nov. 16. A healthy Sabonis is a walking double-double who led the NBA with 13.9 rebounds per game last season, and his $42.3 million salary is workable in a trade," Pelton wrote.

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sabonis is one of the top players on the market

Not only is Sabonis likely the best center on the trade market with Anthony Davis' extended injury absence, but he is flat-out one of the top players available. The three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA center is not only the league's best rebounder, but he is a monster in the paint, and people are quickly forgetting how dominant he is at his best.

While Sabonis has had a down year, especially as he has not been able to stay healthy, he is one of the most consistent players in the NBA. Sabonis averaged 17+ points and 12+ rebounds per game for seven consecutive seasons, including his 11-game 2025-26 campaign, and while he has had a great career in Sacramento, it would be interesting to see what he does with a change of scenery.

There are some suitors that could be interested in Sabonis ahead of the deadline, with teams like the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors, and Chicago Bulls just a few of the teams with potential interest in the star big man.

What if Sabonis is not available?

While the Kings have likely already started shopping around for a potential Sabonis move, who becomes the team's next name to watch if he is ultimately not traded? Pelton has his eyes on Kings guard Keon Ellis as well.

"If Sabonis can't come back by the deadline, attention would shift to guard Keon Ellis, whose 3-and-D skill set might be valued more by other teams than by the Kings," Pelton finished.

There is no doubt that Ellis likely has more potential suitors than Sabonis, largely due to his small contract and 3-and-D playstyle. Ellis could certainly be a piece who makes a contender better with no significant consequences for either side, but a Sabonis deal could shake up two franchises completely.

I'm told that Domantas Sabonis was a full participant at Kings practice today. I'm also hearing there's optimism that he could return to action as early as Friday night's game vs. Wizards.



He's missed the last 27 games due to a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee. pic.twitter.com/igs1rQ4dab — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 15, 2026

It will be interesting to see what the Kings do with Sabonis ahead of the deadline, and as he ramps up to potentially return from injury on Friday, the team will get its first glimpse of him in action since mid-November.

Of course, there was some speculation about whether or not Sabonis has already played his last game in a Kings uniform, but other teams will likely need to see more of him in action before trading for him anyway.

