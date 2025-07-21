Sacramento Kings Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule
After a successful Summer League run that saw them come up just short in the championship game, the Sacramento Kings have announced their preseason slate.
Sacramento’s preseason opener will be a rematch against its Summer League semifinal opponent, the Toronto Raptors. Toronto comes to Sacramento on October 8 at 7 PM PST.
Toronto will be looking to rebound coming off a disappointing 30-52 season. They will enter the season looking noticeably different. An ankle injury kept trade deadline acquisition Brandon Ingram out for the season after being acquired.
Despite the injury, the Raptors extended Ingram to the tune of four years and $120 million. This locked Toronto into a core with Ingram, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl all under contract through 2028. This group, along with top-ten pick Colin Murray-Boyles, provides Toronto with an intriguing, versatile (albeit relatively expensive) core.
The Kings’ first road game comes in Portland against the Trail Blazers on October 10. Sacramento heads up to the Moda Center at 7 PM PST.
Portland is seen as a potential riser this season and is widely seen as a team primed to leapfrog Sacramento in the standings. The Blazers sport a developing young core in Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan, Toumani Camara, and summer league sensation Yang Hansen.
This group pairs with veterans Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant, and newly-acquired Jrue Holiday to present an interesting mix of experience and talent to build on their 36-46 record last season. This game will certainly be worth watching, as Portland figures to be right around Sacramento in the play-in battle this season.
After a short break, Sacramento has another home game against the division rival Los Angeles Clippers on October 15, again at 7 PM PST.
The Clippers have successfully retooled their team this offseason after taking Denver to the brink in the first round last season. They turned an extension-eligible Norman Powell into John Collins and Bradley Beal. Additionally, they signed Brook Lopez to back up Ivica Zubac, giving them 48 minutes of quality center minutes.
Sacramento’s preseason finale comes on October 17, when they head to Crypto.com Arena to face the rival Los Angeles Lakers. This matchup will be later, tipping off at 7:30 PM PST.
The Lakers have had a divisive offseason, signing DeAndre Ayton after he was bought out by Portland, signing Jake LaRavia to a value contract (AAV of about $5.5 million), and signing Marcus Smart after he was bought out by the Wizards. For a team without much flexibility, the Lakers have used what they have to address their weaknesses on the margins.
They, of course, had some LeBron-manufactured drama, as well.
Plenty can happen between now and when these games are played, but Sacramento’s roster is starting to take what (barring any trades) may be its final form heading into the season. We will certainly be monitoring their negotiations with Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis as they look to secure the two as pieces of the team’s long-term future.
Though fans now have to wait just under three months to watch our favorite team play again, they can now mark their calendars. Only 79 days until Kings basketball returns!