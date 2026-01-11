Dennis Schroder Responds to Reported Altercation With Lakers' Luka Doncic

The Sacramento Kings received some bad news on Saturday when the NBA announced that veteran point guard Dennis Schroder would be suspended for three games without pay.

The NBA suspended Schroder for "confronting and attempting to strike another player" after the Kings' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on December 28th, and the other player was exactly who many expected: Luka Doncic. Schroder and Doncic went back and forth a few times during their matchup, and the Kings guard reportedly wanted more by meeting him in the hallway after the game.

Dennis Schroder draws a 3 game suspension from the league: pic.twitter.com/pZPQy2qLxO — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 11, 2026

However, the report that Schroder "attempted" to strike Doncic might be false. Schroder commented on Shams Charania's Instagram post about the incident to claim that he actually did strike Doncic after the game.

Dennis Schroder commented: "Attempting 👀🤣"

The 32-year-old point guard is suggesting that he did strike Doncic, and that the NBA's statement and the reports about the incident are all wrong. However, it is interesting that Schroder would publicly admit that.

Schroder is facing a three-game suspension

Dennis Schroder comment under Shams IG post saying he was suspended for attempting to strike a player 👀



“Attempting 👀 🤣” pic.twitter.com/0oNwsV7vUi — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) January 11, 2026

Regardless of whether he actually hit Doncic or not, Schroder is facing a three-game suspension, but he also posted a message on his Instagram story: "Be back on court soon #3."

ESPN's Anthony Slater also reported more details about the situation, but still claims that Schroder only attempted to hit Doncic.

"Things appeared to cool off as the game ended. But Schroder left the visitors locker room at Crypto.com Arena, spotted Doncic and tempers flared again inside the tunnel across from the home bench," Slater wrote. "Forty minutes after the buzzer, Schroder went after Doncic, telling Doncic that he can't call him a 'b----' on the court and pretend everything is fine off the court. The NBA concluded that Schroder attempted to strike Doncic."

The NBA has suspended Dennis Schröder for a confrontation with Luka Doncic. Here are the quick details. https://t.co/61LGkSH9DP — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 11, 2026

It would be much more interesting to hear Doncic's perspective on what happened, or even Lakers center Deandre Ayton, who reportedly had to pull Schroder away from his star teammate.

"Lakers center Deandre Ayton tried to drag away Schroder from the confrontation while a stunned Doncic attempted to exit as security intervened," Slater continued. "Schroder was eventually escorted to the team bus as Kings coach Doug Christie and several teammates sought answers about the sudden drama."

Schroder is set to miss games against the Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and a rematch with Doncic and the Lakers due to his suspension. However, it would have been interesting to see another matchup between Doncic and Schroder after all of this went down.

