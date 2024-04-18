Knicks vs 76ers Playoffs Schedule Revealed
The New York Knicks are preparing for their first-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, and they now know who and when they will be playing.
The 76ers clinched a playoff berth after beating the Miami Heat 105-104 in Wednesday night's Play-In Tournament Game. Now, they have their eye on the Knicks in hopes of advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
Game 1 between the Knicks and 76ers will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Monday's Game 2 will finish the first Madison Square Garden set of the series at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
Then, the series shifts to the City of Brotherly Love with Game 3 on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Game 4 takes place on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center on ABC.
If the series goes beyond four games, Game 5 will take place at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 30. Game 6 goes back to Philadelphia on Thursday, May 2 with Game 7 on Saturday, May 4.
The Knicks beat the 76ers three times during the regular season. However, with Joel Embiid fully healthy, the Sixers pose quite the task for the Knicks.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!