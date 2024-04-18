All Knicks

Knicks vs 76ers Playoffs Schedule Revealed

The New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers in the first-round playoff series.

The New York Knicks are preparing for their first-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, and they now know who and when they will be playing.

The 76ers clinched a playoff berth after beating the Miami Heat 105-104 in Wednesday night's Play-In Tournament Game. Now, they have their eye on the Knicks in hopes of advancing to the second round of the playoffs.

Game 1 between the Knicks and 76ers will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. Monday's Game 2 will finish the first Madison Square Garden set of the series at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Then, the series shifts to the City of Brotherly Love with Game 3 on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Game 4 takes place on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center on ABC.

If the series goes beyond four games, Game 5 will take place at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, April 30. Game 6 goes back to Philadelphia on Thursday, May 2 with Game 7 on Saturday, May 4.

The Knicks beat the 76ers three times during the regular season. However, with Joel Embiid fully healthy, the Sixers pose quite the task for the Knicks.

