Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson to Ankle Injury
The New York Knicks' sitch on Mitch has become dire.
The Knicks announced on Tuesday that center Mitchell Robinson would not only miss Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, TNT), but that he'll be forced to sit out for the next six-to-eight weeks due to a stress injury on his left ankle.
Robinson injuries have, alas, been a far too recurring theme of this otherwise sterling Knicks season. He originally missed 50 games in the regular season due to the injury and was previously forced to sit out one game in the quarterfinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Knicks are in the midst of their semifinal round against the Indiana Pacers. They currently lead the series 1-0, with Game 2 coming Wednesday, May 8.
All Knicks will continues to update this story as more information becomes available.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!