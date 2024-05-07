Pacers 'Boogeyman' Coming Back for Knicks Playoff Game
Down 1-0 to the New York Knicks in the ongoing Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Indiana Pacers will have a secret weapon on the Madison Square Garden sidelines.
Pacers legend and metropolitan nemesis Reggie Miller confirmed that he would wear one of TNT's microphones for the network's Wednesday night coverage of Game 2 between New York and Indiana during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show." The Knicks have the early advantage in the best-of-seven series after a 121-117 win in the opener on Monday night.
"Just know, the Boogeyman is coming back to town to call the game," Miller declared. "I am coming!"
Little more needs to be said about Miller's relationship with the Knicks, one defined by frequent playoff clashes between 1993 and 2000. Though the six get-togethers were evenly split, the series' defining moment has been Miller's eight-point output in just under nine seconds during Game 1 of the 1995 conference semifinals at MSG.
Miller serves as a game analyst for TNT Sports, which is set to air Games 2 and, if necessary, 5. He missed Game 1 because he was out in the Rockies calling the Western Conference Semifinal opener between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Brian Anderson and Stan Van Gundy will join Miller and reprise their roles from Game 1, as will sideline reporter Chris Haynes.
Knicks fans no doubt miss the familiarity of MSG Network, where Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier serve as the voices of the regular season. Having Miller, who frequently clashed with both players and fans at the height of the rivalry, on the call for Wednesday's game will no doubt have some New Yorkers reaching for the mute button.
Miller, however, assured Knicks fans that he has no plans to be partisan, even with his Pacer heritage.
“It’s going to be down the middle. That’s how it is. That’s my job, to call it like I see it," Miller said, comparing his coverage to Troy Aikman and Tony Romo calling Dallas Cowboys games for ESPN and CBS respectively. "There won’t be any favoritism. For 18 years, was I an Indiana Pacer? Absolutely. But, I’m sure I’ll hear the chants, I’m sure I’ll hear all those naughty words, I’m good with that. But I’m there to do a job, to call a game. I’m sure this will be a great series.”
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!