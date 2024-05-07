Analyst Predicts Potential Knicks Trade for Devin Booker
The New York Knicks are looking to win a championship now, but when the season comes to an end, they'll begin building a roster for next year's run. That may or may not include the addition of a Pheonix Suns star who is possibly on the move this summer.
With Devin Booker's future in question, the Knicks have an opportunity to swoop in and acquire one of the NBA's best players. In a trade prediction by Fox Sports Ric Bucher says the Knicks have everything that meets the potential requirements for Booker - making a trade possible if both sides are open.
"Unconfirmed rumors already have floated that there is mutual interest between him and the New York Knicks. For what it's worth, the Knicks have a surplus of first-round picks and could offer a player package that checks several of the boxes posed by the Western Conference scout without impacting their starting lineup: rim protector, Mitchell Robinson; point guard, rugged power forward, Precious Achiuwa," Bucher writes.
The Knicks are leaning heavily all parts of their roster this postseason, with Robinson being a key piece to their defensive efforts in the first round against Joel Embiid. But once this playoff run is over - potentially with a championship - there's nothing keeping them back from adding another dynamic scorer to the group of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.
Maybe, just maybe, there's the pieces in place for a D-Book trade to happen.
